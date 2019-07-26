East Hempfield police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP: Justin Lee Haldeman, 27, and Brandon Paul Haldeman, 27, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after fighting with one another in the 1200 block of East King Street on July 15 at 5:45 p.m., police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP: Jay Michael Richardson, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of administration of law after he was uncooperative and confrontational with police during an aggressive driver detail stop on July 24, police said. Richardson then walked up to an officer who was conducting another stop and began interfering with the officer after being asked to leave the area, police said. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

Lancaster city police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Anthony Aquill Baxter, 26, no address given, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana and cocaine, one count of possession of ecstasy and driving under suspension after police found drugs during a vehicle stop July 16 in the 100 block of Farnum Street, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

LANCASTER: Robert Morant, 32, no address given, was charged with fleeing police after he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation June 20 in the 200 block of West King Street and instead drove several more blocks before stopping at North Water and West Orange streets, police said. Morant was also found to have a warrant for fleeing police and cocaine possession and was taken to Lancaster County Prison, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: Kiara Mills, 18, of Lancaster, and two girls, 16 and 17, were charged with robbery, simple assault, public drunkenness and underage drinking after they stole a woman's purse and assaulted her when she asked them to keep the noise down about 2:30 a.m. July 20 in the 600 block of North Queen Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP: Kayla Marie Taska, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she smacked and punched another person in the face on July 20 in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, police said.