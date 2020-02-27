East Lampeter Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Treon London, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault for pushing a woman and causing her to hit her head on a cabinet during an argument Feb. 25 at 7:52 p.m. in the 2400 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Jeremy Grijincu, 51, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash at 6:29 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 2300 block of Fruitville Pike, police said. Grijincu's blood alcohol content was 0.257%, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Taylor V. Newman, 19, of Lancaster, and Andrew L. Krauss, 19, of Lititz, were charged with disorderly conduct after police were called to Penn Cinema where the two were engaging in suspected sexual interactions at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 17 at 7:22 p.m., police said. A citation was filed against both people.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

LANCASTER TWP.: Tyler Ray Blantz, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to the Turkey Hill on Millersville Pike at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 18 to check the welfare of Blantz, who was unable to walk, police said. Blantz had nine hypodermic needles, a metal spoon and $7.35 worth of stolen merchandise from the Turkey Hill, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Police are investigating after a wallet and other contents were stolen out of a locker at the Universal Athletic Club on Oregon Pike at 1 a.m. Feb. 22. Police said that the debit and credit cards from the wallet were used to make purchases totaling $2,860.94.

ROAD RAGE

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert D. Thompson, 43, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct after a road rage incident at 8:58 a.m. Jan. 24 on Wabank Road at Gable Park Road, police said. Thompson stopped his vehicle along the road, got out and approached another driver, aggressively arguing while armed with a collapsible baton, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mount Joy police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Amber Lynn Miller, 37, of Elizabethtown, was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for swerving left and right and straddling the double-yellow lines on West Main Street at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020 on West Main Street, police said. Miller had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Edward Joseph Durant, 31, of the 400 block of South Plum Street, was charged with simple assault for punching another person in the head causing brushing and swelling at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 23, police said. Durant was also charged with prohibited acts for having a "brown paper hand-rolled cigarette with green leafy vegetable matter suspected to be marijuana," police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Jared Austin, 19, of Leola, was charged with theft by unlawful taking for taking another person's laptop around 9:25 a.m. Feb. 22 at The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 685 West Main Street, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: