Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Yvette M. Vazquez, 50, of Lancaster, was charged after a 9:30 p.m. domestic incident Dec. 1 on Spring House Drive during which she scratched someone with her fingernails, police reported.

MANHEIM TWP.: Aga L. Thapaliya, 35, of Lancaster, was charged after a 1:30 p.m. domestic incident Dec. 5 in the 600 block of East Roseville Road during which she hit someone in the leg with a belt, police reported.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Elizabeth Victoria Trader, 51, of Depoe Bay, Oregon, was charged after a 10:30 a.m. road rage incident Dec. 5 in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike during which she struck another vehicle from behind while waiting in the drive-thru lane at Starbucks, police reported.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Amanda Lynn Ferrick, 34, of Columbia, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia after a 9:18 a.m. incident Dec. 4 during which she was found unconscious inside a vehicle Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, with drugs in plain view, police reported.

THEFTS

MANHEIM TWP.: Around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 4 a man stole someone purse while they were shopping at the Hobby Lobby at 2074 Fruitville Pike and used credit and debit cards to make several thousand dollars’ worth of fraudulent charges, police reported.

LANCASTER TWP.: Just before 10 a.m. Dec. 5 someone took a purse from a clerk at the Turkey Hill at 936 Columbia Ave., resulting in a loss of $203, police reported.

THEFT CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Yameliz Marie Alvarez-Planell, 22, of Severn, Maryland, was charged with theft after 3 p.m. incident Nov. 2 during which she took a $171 item from the shelf at the Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike and returned it for cash, and left the store, police reported.

MANHEIM TWP.: Carolyn Ann Hamed, 26, of Harrisburg, and Jennifer Leigh Foreacre, 36, of Lancaster were both charged with theft after they were seen stealing $888 of merchandise from the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike, police reported.

PFA VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Marissa R. Messana, 25, of Exton was charged with a protection from abuse violation after a 10 a.m. incident Dec. 4 in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, police reported.

Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Eddie Anthony Gonzalez, 42, of Columbia, was charged after a 7:30 a.m. incident Nov. 22 in the 300 block of Chestnut St. during which he hit someone several times, police reported.

COLUMBIA: Abdellatif Amajjoute, 61, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after a 7 p.m. domestic incident Dec. 5 in the 100 block of North 3rd Street during which he yelled, threatened, and threw things at someone, police reported.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 the owner of a blue 2012 Ford Focus reported the vehicle had been stolen from the 700 block of Plane Street, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Sometime between 2 p.m. Nov. 27 and 7:40 a.m. Nov. 28 someone with a BB gun shot windows of three vehicles parking in the 400 block of Avenue K, causing $700 in damage, police reported.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Quincy Shiner, 18, of Lancaster, was charged after a 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 vehicle collision in which he struck a bicyclist at Columbia Avenue and Manor Ridge Drive, police reported. Based on a breath test, police estimated his blood alcohol content at 0.10%.