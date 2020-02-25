Columbia police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Bradley Scott Fink, 55, of Marietta, was charged with risking catastrophe, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police found him sitting on the back porch of a house with an uncontained fire and a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe sitting in plain view in the 100 block of South Eighth Street at 9:03 p.m. Feb. 22, police said.

COLUMBIA: William Glenwood Hopkins, 51, of Washington Boro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call of suspicious activity and found Hopkins, who had an active arrest warrant in Dauphin County, sitting in a white with a glass pipe, a small plastic baggie with white powder and a small jar containing white crystals in the 100 block of Locust Street at 10:52 p.m. Feb. 8, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Tiffany M. Wilske, 24, of Denver, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police responding to a report of a woman sleeping in a vehicle at a business and found Wilske, who had an outstanding warrant, in possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2100 block of North Reading Road at 11:08 p.m. Feb. 16, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Michael Johnson, 56, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for vehicle code violation in the intersection of Heller's Church Road and West Main Street at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 21, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Dakota Atwood, 26, of Coatesville, was charged with harassment after he fought with a woman and flipped a table into her in the first block of North Soudersburg Road at 6:45 a.m. Feb. 21, police said.

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: $1,700 worth of tires, rims and tools were stolen from a residence in the 900 block of Mondale Road sometime between 2 and 6 p.m. Feb. 16, police said.

