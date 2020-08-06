East Hempfield police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Allison Gerry, 35, of Lancaster, was charged July 31 with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after an incident on June 13 in the 100 block of Spring Circle, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lucchere Striver, 38, of Lancaster, was charged July 30 with theft, theft by deception and criminal conspiracy to commit theft after an incident on July 2 at Lowe’s, located at 25 Rohrerstown Road, police said. Striver stole a pre-paid screen gazebo, valued at $686.88, by posing as the online purchaser.

ARSON

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicolas Hershey, 19, of Landisville, was charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief after a domestic dispute on July 26 in the 1600 block of English Brook Drive, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL TRESPASS, FALSE ID, DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Amber K. Costarella, 35, of Pequea, was charged with criminal trespass, false identification to law enforcement and driving under the influence after she drove a BMW on two rims after the tires deflated and then unlawfully entered a home without permission and scared the residents at 6:58 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 400 block of Stonehenge Drive, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Freddy Fernandez-Najarro, 56, of Lancaster, was charged after a crash at 10:30 p.m. July 31 in the 800 block of Pleasure Road, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jozef Ruszczyk, 64, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash at 7:55 a.m. July 15 at the intersection of Plaza Boulevard and Manheim Pike, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Heather Lynne Piccinetti, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she was observed stealing $496.55 worth of merchandise from Walmart, located at 2030 Fruitville Pike, at 4:24 p.m. July 31, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Jonathan Dean Childs, 28, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of Fentanyl after he was observed unconscious behind the wheel of a running car and officers found glassine baggies of Fentanyl in his vehicle at 3:43 p.m. June 8 at the intersection of Chester Road and Oregon Pike, police said.

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

LANCASTER TWP.: Jennifer Yellets, 38, of Lancaster, was charged after she used another person’s credit card without their permission to make a $788.29 purchase at Rent-A-Center, located at 1260 Millersville Pike, at 12:50 p.m. March 19, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Alexis Torres, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he struck a fire hydrant and a parked vehicle while driving at 10:36 p.m. on July 25 at the intersection of Stonewyck Drive and Ironstone Ridge Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Jose Eladio Muniz-Pons, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of cocaine after he was injured following a motorcycle crash and police discovered him to be in possession of cocaine at 6:28 p.m. July 11 in the 500 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle, police said.

Millersville Borough police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Janet Davis Brandy, 66, of Lancaster, was charged after an incident on Aug. 1 in the area of East Charlotte and Wabank roads, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DUI, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: Scott Hockenberry, 25, of Mount Joy, was charged after he failed to stop his motorcycle and fled from an officer while under the influence and then crashed at 12:32 a.m. July 11 in the 100 block of New Haven Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Cody Tyler Sweitzer-Harrington, 28, Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after he argued with security guards as he attempted to drive away while intoxicated at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital on Aug. 4, police said. Sweitzer-Harrington had a blood alcohol content of 0.161%, police said.