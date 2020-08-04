Columbia Borough police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

COLUMBIA: Lisa Marie Drulis, 55, of Columbia, was charged with access device fraud after she withdrew money several times from an account belonging to another person without approval between Oct. 2019 and into 2020, police said.

New Holland police

FALSE ID TO POLICE, RESISTING ARREST

EARL TWP.: Justin Lee Brown, 36, of Columbia, was charged with false ID to law enforcement, resisting arrest, defiant trespassing, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after employees at the Comfort Inn on West Main Street called police due to damage to a room that three people were staying in on Aug. 2, police said. Brown, one of the room’s three occupants, refused to provide police his identification and then fled to a local industrial business and ran into a swampy area with tall weeds With the assistance of other police departments and a K9 unit, Brown was found, police said. Brown had an outstanding warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for a prior charge of resisting arrest. Brown was also found to be in possession of a vape pen with THC oil, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EARL TWP.: Alvin Kinsinger, 20, of Ephrata, and Gary Leed Jr., 20, of New Holland, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for an expired registration at the intersection of Diem Road and Redwell Road on Aug. 1, police said. During the stop, a large quantity of marijuana and associated paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Both men admitted to owning the drugs and paraphernalia, police said.

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Eugene Elam, 44, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for suspended registration near the intersection of East Franklin Street and Routh Railroad Avenue on July 28, police said. During the stop, Elam displayed several indications that he was under the influence, police said. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.11%.

West Earl Township police

DRUG CHARGES

WEST EARL TWP.: Christian Burkholder, 23, of Brownstown, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia after police discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest during a traffic stop at 10:49 p.m. July 27 on the Route 222 on-ramp and Newport Road, police said. During a search incident to his arrest, officers found Burkholder in possession of heroin, a syringe and drug paraphernalia, police said.

