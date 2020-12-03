East Cocalico Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Denette Sellers-Gehring, 57, of Denver, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an assault that occurred Nov. 19 at a residence in the 200 block of North Reamstown Road, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Kate Elizabeth Witwer, 33, of Manheim, was charged Nov. 25 after she was found unresponsive in her car in the first block of South Cedar Street, police said.

Manor Township police

FLEEING POLICE

MANOR TWP.: Michael Falcon, 25, of Columbia, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and careless driving after he attempted to flee from police thrice Friday — twice from Manor Township police and once from West Hempfield Township police, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Felipe A. Rodriguez, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Tuesday on Millersville Pike at Schoolhouse Road, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Larry L. Sanchez III, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Nov. 22 on South School Lane at Maple Avenue police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher V. McIvor, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a warrant execution Nov. 25 at Turkey Hill, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony Joseph Mariani IV, 40, of Bainbridge, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia following a crash investigation Oct. 24 in the 2000 block of Crossings Boulevard, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Elizabeth Hernandez, 28, Kayizah Glenn, 19, Doretea M. Rodriguez, 33, and Felix K. Mensah, 33, all of Lancaster, were charged with harassment following a physical altercation with one another Thursday in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Evalisa M. Sheaffer, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault following a domestic dispute Nov. 22 at her residence in the 1100 block of Elm Avenue, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Two purses and their contents with a total value of $925 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle Nov. 25 in the 600 block of Royal View Drive as the owner of the vehicle was delivering groceries to a resident, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

EAST PETERSBURG: Jaxon Edward Weaver, 21, of Palmyra, Lebanon County, was charged after being pulled over Nov. 28 on Main Street. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.173%, more than twice the legal limit.

WARWICK TWP.: David Patrick Dostick, 36, of Akron, was charged after being stopped for a traffic violation Nov. 25 on Route 222. Police said he was under the influence of controlled substances while in possession of heroin.

WARWICK TWP.: Brian John Shaughnessy, 44, was charged after a two-vehicle collision Nov. 29 at Furnace Hills Pike and West Lexington Road. Police said Shaughnessy drove through a stop sign and hit a vehicle. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Keith Michael Friedel, 64, was charged after a two-vehicle collision Nov. 25 at Oregon Pike and North Church Street. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.153%, nearly twice the legal limit.