Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Keith Allen Simms, 64, of Columbia, was charged with harassment following an incident at North 3rd and Locusts streets at 6:21 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

LITITZ: Kenneth Marcellus, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after violating a protection from abuse order on Feb. 27, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANHEIM TWP.: Marcus A. Mobley, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after banging on the door of the residence of a protected person in the 600 block of Wallingford Road at 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 17, police said. Mobley fled the area after police were called, but was later arrested on Jan. 26, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Angelo Nunez, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after breaking a hanging mirror worth $10 in the 1400 block of Passey Lane at 1:54 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person ripped a flag from its pole in the 1300 block of Orchard Street sometime during the night of March 1-2, causing $5 in damage, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Reynaldo Montanez, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after crashing his vehicle at Wabank Road and Bean Hill Road at 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said. Blood and chemical tests revealed that Montanez had alprazolam, methadone, EDDP, morphine, xylazine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system at the time, police said.

LITTERING

LANCASTER TWP.: Jeffrey Scott Kochel, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with littering after he was seen throwing trash on the ground at a Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, police said. Kochel refused to pick up the trash after he was ordered to by an officer, police said.

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

MAHEIM TWP.: Brittany Erin Rakers, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with public drunkenness after causing a verbal and physical altercation at American Bar & Grill at 1081 North Plum Street at 11:21 p.m. on March 1, police said. Rakers was forcibly removed by staff and then began banging on the windows and throwing food on the ground, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph Clay Huss Jr., 30, homeless, was charged with theft after stealing a backpack containing a phone charger, a wallet and $45 in cash from a person at Stauffer Park at 1241 Lititz Pike at 1:39 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said. Officers on patrol later spotted Huss on a bicycle wearing the stolen backpack, but he was able to elude capture, police said. Huss was later arrested by East Lampeter Township police on Feb. 5, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Adienex Vele, 44, of Bausman, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $119.61 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A 2020 Ford F150 was stolen from a residential driveway in the 100 block of Brewster Drive sometime during the night of Feb. 28-March 1, police said. The vehicle was recovered at 8:38 a.m. on March 1 after it was involved in a hit and run crash in Lancaster City, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $500 was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of East Orange Street sometime during the night of Feb. 28-March 1, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief or thieves stole catalytic converters valued at $750 from vehicles parked in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike during the night of Feb. 25-26 and in the 400 block of Eden Road during the night of March 1-2, police said.

TRESPASS

LANCASTER TWP.: Dorian J. Lee, 36, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass after he entered a property in the 900 block of East Orange Street by walking over a fence at 8:47 a.m. on Feb. 27, police said. Lee refused to leave after he was spotted by the property owner, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

VIOLATION OF ORDER

CLAY TWP.: Nancy Ellen Peterson, 54, of Lititz, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order after she was found at a location on Middle Creek Road that she had been precluded from at 11:15 a.m. on March 1, police said.