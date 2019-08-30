Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Shannon Lyn Ramos, 33, of Wrightsville, was charged with disorderly conduct based on an incident Aug. 22 in the 500 block of North Third Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Mary Louise Oehlert, 72, of Maytown, was charged with disorderly conduct based on an incident Aug. 26 in the first block of South Second Street, police said.

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA: Herman Lee Williams, Jr., 57, and Kandy S. Bartch, 50, both of Columbia, were charged with trespassing based on an incident Aug. 26 in the 100 block of North Third Street, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

FLEEING POLICE

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Kevin Kramer, 25, of Lancaster, was charged for fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving after he was speeding on Lincoln Highway East through a 35 mph zone and didn't stop until Windy Hill at Thistle Lane, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew Timothy Wilson, 22, was charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a utility police in the 500 block of Airport Road on Aug. 23 at 1:23 a.m., police said. Wilson’s blood alcohol content was 0.175%, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

MANHEIM TWP.: Kelly M. Enck, 39, of East Petersburg, was charged with possession of tramadol (a pain reliever), possession of morphine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police searched her room at Best Value Inn on the Harrisburg Pike and found the drugs, along with a plastic straw with a white powdery substance on it in plain view, police said. Police were called after the hotel said Enck was refusing to leave after their checkout time, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Kyle W. Shissler, 32, of New Providence, was charged with possession of heroin, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was observed flailing his arms around and acting erratically inside Dunkin' Donuts on Lititz Pike on Aug. 28, at 6:29 p.m., police said. When questioned, Shissler told police he injected heroin in the bathroom and police found 10 hypodermic needles and nine glassine baggies of heroin on him, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Milan Tamang, 20, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after he was found to be carrying a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol inside a camouflage fanny pack while he was interacting with police on an unrelated incident in the 1500 block of Passey Lane, Aug. 21, at 1:16 a.m., police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT, FIREARMS VIOLATION

WARWICK TWP.: Kody Joe Martin, 21, no address provided, was charged with three counts of simple assault when he displayed a handgun to a former girlfriend during an argument and in front of two other people on Aug. 27 near West Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue, police said. Martin was also charged with possessing the gun although he was not permitted to because of a prior involuntary commitment to a mental health hospital, carrying a concealed firearm without a license and possessing a firearm with its serial number scratched off. He was committed to a behavioral hospital in Montgomery County, police said.

Pequea Township police

DRUG CHARGES

PEQUEA TWP.: Richard J. Lapham VI, 25, of the 800 block of Baumgardner Road, was charged with possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia after police responded to domestic disturbance call Aug. 12 at his residence, police said.

State police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Samuel Gehring, 72, of Denver, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment after he drove off in a van while a 32-year-old woman was still holding onto the "grab handle," dragging her about 20 to 30 feet Aug. 17 around 3:43 p.m., police said.

FLEEING POLICE

EARL TWP.: Mason Simmers, 22, of Narvon, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without a valid inspection after police arrested him on Division Highway near Kurtz Road on Aug. 25 at 2:15 a.m., police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Seth M. Cline, 34, of Willow Street, was charged with possession of cocaine, alprazolam, THC oil and drug paraphernalia after he was found with the items while a passenger in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 25 on Millport Road at Eshleman Mill Road, police said.