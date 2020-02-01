Columbia police
DRUG CHARGES
COLUMBIA: Daniel Lee Englehart, 30, of Columbia, was charged with possession with intent to sell drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop Jan. 24 on the 300 block of Chestnut Street for an expired vehicle registration police said. A vehicle in which Englehart was a passenger was found to contain a small container with white powder, a measuring spoon, money, a bag of marijuana, a digital scale, and packets containing heroin, police said.
COLUMBIA: Nichole Elizabeth Nagle, 31, of Columbia, was charged with possession with intent to sell drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker, following a traffic stop Jan. 24 on the 300 block of Chestnut Street for an expired vehicle registration, police said. Nagle’s vehicle was found to contain a small container with white powder, a measuring spoon, money, a bag of marijuana, a digital scale, and packets containing heroin, police said.
Manheim Township police
DRUG CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Luis Manuel Borges, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Jan. 24 near Lititz Pike at York Road, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Kimm S. Dashiell, 28, of Philadelphia, and Reginald Knight, 28, of York, were charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Jan. 29 at Route 222 South at mile marker 31.2, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Gavin M. Meigs, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Jan. 24 in the 1700 block of Wabank Road, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Terrence Randell Bair, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana following a stop by Pennsylvania State Parole with assistance by Manheim Township on Jan. 29, police said. Officers searched Bair’s vehicle and found marijuana, a digital scale, and $814 in cash, police said.
DUI
LANCASTER TWP.: Israel B. Cuello, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop Jan. 26 on Rider Avenue at First Street, according to police. He refused chemical testing, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Jerry Lynn Mowery Jr., 43, of Mountville, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop for an inoperable brake lamp Jan. 27 on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30, police said.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Jose Luis Alicea Jr., 41, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and criminal mischief following a domestic disturbance in a moving vehicle Jan. 25 in the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said. Alicea drove his vehicle into the curb, as well as in opposing lanes of traffic, causing the vehicle to strike the curb on the opposite side of the street, injuring a passenger in the vehicle, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MANHEIM TWP.: Tucker James Howell, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of simple assault following a disturbance Jan. 12 in the parking lot of The Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike, police said. During an altercation, Howell punched two people in the face, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
MANHEIM TWP.: Oren Harsanyi, 45, of Lititz, was charged following a domestic dispute over the phone on Jan. 26, police said. In the call, Harsanyi told a victim that he had “a gun” and was “going to kill” her, police said.
Manor Township police
DRUGS
MANOR TWP.: Brandon M. Clark, 42, of Georgia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a small amount of marijuana and two traffic violations after a traffic stop Jan. 25 on Columbia Avenue at Stone Mill Road, police said. An officer found 18 small bags of suspected crack cocaine in Clark’s vehicle, police said.
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Diego Emanuel Gonzalez-Colon, 34, of Columbia, was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Jan. 26 at Whitechapel and Sutherland roads. His a blood alcohol content was 0.161%, police said, more than twice the legal limit.
MANOR TWP.: Jean Almonte-Felipe, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and prohibitions in specific places (for parking in an intersection) following a traffic stop Jan. 26 on Columbia Avenue at Redwood Drive, police said.
HARASSMENT
MANOR TWP.: Benjamin Ruth, 20, of Lancaster, was cited for harassment after a report of a domestic fight Jan. 30 at the Peace of Self Mind Storage, 2800 Charlestown Road, police said. After having a level thrown toward him, Ruth threw a box, striking a female, police said. He was taken into custody after a police check yielded several outstanding warrants.
MANOR TWP.: Dakota Carswell, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of harassment and one count of criminal mischief following a domestic incident Jan. 25 in the first block of Eastman Avenue. Carswell is accused of striking a 42-year-old woman and hitting a 21-year-old woman in the shoulder, as well as breaking a shelf in an entertainment system, police said.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
MANOR TWP.: Brent D. Wentzel, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure following an investigation on Jan. 30. A female victim claims Wentzel was running around his open garage with his genitals exposed and masturbating numerous times over a two-month period, police said.