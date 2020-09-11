East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jenna H Belcher, 27, of Sinking Spring, was charged with assault by prisoner, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct and possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a July 22 incident in the 2400 block of North Reading Road, police said. She was accused of hitting her boyfriend with a blunt object while he was driving, police said, and when officers arrived to take her into custody she was combative and spit on one of them, and they found methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle. She was initially taken to a drug rehabilitation facility instead of being arrested, police said, but she left within a few days, a warrant was issued and she was arrested on Sept. 6 in Montgomery County.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kenneth Roth, 63, of Denver, PA was charged with two counts of DUI and a summary traffic offense after his vehicle slid down an embankment in the first block of Denver Road on Aug. 17, police said. Roth was not injured, police said, and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of o.25%.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Crystal Hehnly, 40, and Owen Michael Beamesderfer, 24, both of Denver, were arrested and charged after an officer saw them Sept. 5 in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Elizabethtown Borough, police said. Both had outstanding warrants, and investigation into an AR-15 rifle found in the vehicle continues, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Kayla Louise Farrell, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of DUI after an Aug. 30 incident in the 1200 block of East Main Street, police said.

New Holland police

BAD CHECK

NEW HOLLAND: Abner King, 54, of Ronks, was charged after Eby's Oil reported that a $1,000 check he wrote to them in September 2018 had been returned because the account was frozen and several notices had not resulted in payment, police said.

DUI

EARL TWP.: Seth M. Gattuso, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with careless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and two counts of DUI after officers saw his vehicle swerving in and out of their lane Sept. 5 in the 500 block of North Railroad Ave., police said. A test later showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.156%, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: John Wesley Nusbaum Jr., 30, of Mohnton, was charged with driving while suspended for DUI, two counts of DUI and two summary traffic offenses after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a sign in the 300 Block of Diller Avenue on Aug. 23, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries, did not have a motorcycle license, and a test later showed his blood alcohol content was 0.223%, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Robert Lee Garman, 63, of Marietta, was charged with careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and two counts of DUI after he didn't stop for a red light and hit another vehicle Sept. 5 at the intersection of Routes 441 and 772 and then failed field sobriety tests and a breath test, police said.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Nicole L. Sauder, 41, of Marietta, was charged with reckless driving and two counts of DUI after officers saw her vehicle swerving all over the road near the 1100 block of River Road and stopped her and she failed a breath test, police said.