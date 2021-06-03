Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A loaded 9mm handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Grinnell Avenue sometime between May 30 and June 1, police said.

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Kayla Danelle Hess, 18, of Columbia, was charged with defiant trespass after she was seen attempting to go through the front window of a property in the 200 block of North 3rd Street at 1:03 p.m. on May 20, police said. Hess had previously been told not to return to the property, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown woman was seen attempting to steal more than $370 in merchandise from a Walmart at 2034 Lincoln Highway East at around 6 p.m. on April 29, police said. The woman, who also under-rang a number of items at self-checkout and concealed additional merchandise in her purse, abandoned her cart after she was approached by security before fleeing in a Chevrolet Silverado that was occupied by two men, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Shahi Nafese Presley, 26, unknown address, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft after damaging $1,070 worth of items inside a residence in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue at 10:24 p.m. on May 27, police said. Presley, who also stole a $100 Ring doorbell camera, entered the home by forcing open the front door, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person dented the metal of a vehicle and smashed its window, causing $300 in damage, as it sat parked at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 27, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person slashed the tires of a vehicle, causing $300 in damage, as it sat parked in the 1000 block of Sterline Place sometime during the night of May 29-30, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person threw eggs at a residence in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle sometime during the night of May 30-31, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Dylan Matthew Page, 21, of Narvon, was charged with disorderly conduct after displaying a firearm at another driver while on Route 30 eastbound near Route 222 at 3:31 p.m. on May 25, police said. Page’s actions alarmed the other driver, who called 911, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Nicole Paige Brantner, 51, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle in the 300 block of Buch Avenue at 12:13 a.m. on May 20, police said. Brantner had a BAC of 0.145%, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Zyimir T. Hines, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with persons not to possess firearms and two drug violations after parole agents found him with a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 4:18 p.m. on May 24, police said. Hines is not allowed to own a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, police said.

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE AN OFFICER

MANHEIM TWP.: Samuel J. Kindl, 30, of Harrisburg, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and two summary traffic violations after he failed to stop for officers and drove the wrong way on a highway entrance ramp to avoid being pulled over for reckless driving along eastbound Route 30 at New Holland Pike at 1:05 a.m. on March 23, police said. Officers did not pursue Kindl, who was seen weaving in and out of traffic at more than 110 mph, police said. Kindl was later found after he crashed in another jurisdiction, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified person stole three leaf blowers, a dirt bike and a television, valued at a combined $2,147, from a storage unit in the 900 block of Clark Street sometime between Feb. 13 and April 30, police said.

TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Hadley Elliot Hall, 47, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with criminal trespass after he refused to leave the Homewood Suites by Hilton at 200 Granite Run Drive, where he was a guest, after causing a disturbance at 10:22 p.m. on May 29, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: An $80 purse containing $400 in cash, among other items, was stolen from a vehicle on Klinefeltersville Road near Middle Creek Willow Point Trail sometime between 12:40 p.m. and 1:11 p.m. on May 30, police said. The vehicle’s owner parked the car and went for a hike, then returned to find the vehicle’s window shattered, police said.

VANDALISM

WARWICK TWP.: An officer on foot patrol discovered a toilet that appeared to have been broken by a firework in the public restroom at Lions Park at 20 Twin Brook Road at 9:43 a.m. on June 2, police said. The firework, which damaged the top of the toilet’s water tank, was still on the floor, police said.

Pequea Township police

DUI

PEQUEA TWP.: Jeromey C. Barnes, 39, of Lock Haven, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended, public drunkenness and driving without a license after officers spotted him driving slowly and then coming to a complete stop in the 100 block of Silvermine Road at around 9:50 p.m. on April 22, police said. Barnes, who had a BAC of 0.23%, could be heard yelling profanities out of the vehicle’s window before continuing down the road and then stopping again “for no apparent reason,” police said.