State police

DRUG CHARGES

DRUMORE TWP.: Nathan Shambaugh, 19, of Drumore, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia Dec. 2 on River Road at Slate Hill Road, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG: Jordan J. Miller, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, DUI and five vehicle violations after an incident Dec. 20 in the 200 block of North Decatur Street, police said.

STRASBURG: Cole M. Fuller, 19, of Landisville, was charged with drug possession and paraphernalia possession after an incident Dec. 19 in the 200 block of North Decatur Street, police said.

Manheim Township Police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Brandon Michael Russell, 21, of Lancaster, was charged Dec. 5 following a crash, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Ashley M. DiPaolo, 34, of Lancaster, was charged Dec. 20 following a traffic stop for a driver’s license infraction, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Eladio G. Hernandez-Matos, 20, of Lancaster, was charged Dec. 15 following a traffic stop for erratic driving, police said.

RESISTING ARREST

MANHEIM TWP.: Brandon Clifford Rodriguez, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness Dec. 20 after he was observed intoxicated in the parking lot of the Sunoco on Harrisburg Pike, police said. When officers attempted to take him into physical custody, he resisted by pulling away and pushing back into the officers, police said.

