Columbia Borough police

TRESPASSING, THEFT

COLUMBIA: John Robert Sauers IV, 30, no address given, was charged with criminal trespass and retail theft after he took three energy drinks from a store and entered into a vacant residence across the street around 12:27 p.m. March 25 in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Josie Rosado-Albarran, 27, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident at 4:53 p.m. March 23 in the 400 block of Norwood Drive, police said.

COLUMBIA: Joseph Black, 44, of Elizabethtown, was charged with harassment after an incident around 2:23 p.m. March 13 in the area of Makle Park, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Kyle James Robinson, 29, no address given, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 9:25 a.m. March 18 in the 500 block of North Second Street, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Sara Marie Gibson, 28, of Bristol, Pa., was charged with disorderly conduct after she was found fighting another woman around 2:17 p.m. March 17 in the 800 block of Blunston Street, police said.

VAGRANCY

COLUMBIA: Chester Ellsth Gray, 63, of Columbia, was charged with vagrancy after police responded to a report of a man banging on car windows and asking for money around 1:36 p.m. March 14, police said.

CORRUPTION OF MINORS

COLUMBIA: Bailey Elijah Chant, 21, of Columbia, was charged with corruption of minors after he provided minors with marijuana March 14, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: An unknown person released the break on a rail car and it drifted into another rail car, causing $603,000 in damages around 3:45 p.m. March 10 in the 300 block of South Fourth Street, police said. A witness said he saw two juveniles running from the area, police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Dakotah Hollington, 24, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for driving his vehicle without headlights and an officer smelled the odor of marijuana at 10:24 p.m. March 7 in on North Reading Road at Kurtz Road, police said. A blood test showed Hollington to be under the influence of THC at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Harry Clarence Wertz, 43, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, operation without certificate of inspection after he was stopped for crossing into the opposing lane of traffic and nearly striking a police officer head-on around 3:24 p.m. March 1 in the 1700 block of North Reading Road, police said. A blood test showed he had high levels of CNS stimulants in his blood at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Aidyn Tyler James, 18, of Stevens, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was found sitting in a running vehicle smoking marijuana March 1 in the first block of East Church Street, police said. A blood test showed James to have high levels of THC in his blood at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

Millersville Borough police

RETALIATION OF A WITNESS, TERRORISTIC THREATS, VANDALISM, THEFT

MILLERSVILLE: Robert Dale Williams, 37, of Millersville, was charged with retaliation of a witness, terroristic threats, vandalism and theft after he spray-painted threats and swastikas on a building in the 100 block of Shenks Lane March 27, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, RESISTING ARREST, DRUG CHARGES, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Joshua Ross Almond, 40, off Marietta, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness after he broke into another person’s patio door, charged at, punched and wrestled with a police officer around 11:38 p.m. March 31 in the 300 block of Rivermoor Drive, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: