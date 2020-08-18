Columbia police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PROPULSION OF MISSILES

COLUMBIA: Miguel Angel DeJesus-Gomez, 22, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway and harassment after he followed another vehicle and threw a plastic water bottle at the driver side of the other vehicle at 7:18 p.m. June 29 in the area of Fifth Street, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lyanna Pereira, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after an incident Aug. 5 at Burger King, 330 Roherstown Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Thomas McCarty, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, stalking and unlawful restraint after a domestic dispute on Aug. 9 in the 2800 block of Mimosa Lane, police said.

CHILD PORN

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Colin Charley, 35, of Lancaster, was charged Aug. 11 with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after police received a cyber tip from the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force in Feb. 2020, police said.

Ephrata police

DRUG CHARGES

EPHRATA.: Todd E. Houck, 32, of Ephrata, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of controlled substances at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 in the first block of East Pine Street, police said.

DUI

EPHRATA.: Thomas M. Stephan, 69, of Kinzers, was charged with driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash at 9:31 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the first block of North State Street, police said. Stephan’s blood alcohol content was 0.136%, police said.

EPHRATA.: Charlene L. Lucas, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after she lost control of her vehicle and drove into a wooded area in the first block of East Mohler Church Road, police said. Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.106%, police said.

EPHRATA.: Timothy S. Borisik, 26, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence on Aug. 9 in the area of Martin Avenue and North Reading Road, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.109%, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Shawn Andrew Wagner, 21, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash investigation at 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the 1400 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Wagner had a blood alcohol content of 0.244%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Rafael L. Diaz-Rodriguez, 21, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was running and in gear on July 19 in the 1000 block of Oregon Road, police said. When police arrived, they found marijuana and a bottle of Oxycodone in the vehicle, police said. A blood draw yielded THC.

ROBBERY, THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Mason Lee Greenwalt, 26, of East Petersburg, was charged with robbery, theft, criminal trespass and harassment after a domestic dispute, during which Greenwalt pushed another person several times, took their phone and refused to leave their residence at 8:46 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 600 block of McGrann Boulevard, police said.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LANCASTER TWP.: John Eugene Velazquez-Otero, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of heroin after he stabbed another person, creating an inch-long laceration and told the victim he would kill them before leaving before police arrived at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle, police said. Police arrested Velazquez-Otero at his residence, where they found him in the possession of heroin.

Manor Township police

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Katherine Dimitris, 56, of Manor Township, was charged with theft after she took money off of his porch on Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Central Manor Road, police said.

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Bleyer Perez-Lopez, 25, of Lancaster was charged July 31 following an assault of a 38-year-old man in which Perez-Lopez kicked him in the head, police said.

CORRUPTION OF MINORS

MANOR TWP.: Ronald Pentz, 34, of New Holland, was charged Aug. 16 with one count of obscene and other sexual materials and performances and one count of corruption of minors for sending sexually explicit material to a 17-year-old girl in the 1000 block of Monticello Lane, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

QUARRYVILLE: Jared Austin, 19, no address provided, was charged with receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct after he was seen with a bike that had been reported stolen at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Huffnagle Park, 55 Oak Lane, police said. When Austin was arrested, police said he began acting erratically and seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

MARIETTA.: Renee Shaub, 53, and Munchele Nelson, 50, both of Marietta, were charged Aug. 17 with simple assault and domestic violence following a fight in the 300 block of Red Cedar Lane, police said.

MARIETTA.: Howard Holton, of Harrisburg, was arrested Aug.13 for striking a victim with an open hand to her neck and causing injury to the victim's neck on Dec. 6, 2019, in the 200 block of Red Cedar Lane, Marietta, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MARIETTA: Jason Matthew Rapp Sr., 41, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats after he told a child he was going to burn down houses while people were inside of them on Aug. 14, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: