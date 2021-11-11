Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An old milk box was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of Manor Street sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Red paint was thrown on a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:33 a.m. on Nov. 6, police said.

East Earl Township police

STRANGULATION

EAST EARL TWP.: Jeremy Douglas Parmer, 28, of East Earl, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after pushing a person on the ground and then placing his hands on their neck during a domestic disturbance at an unstated address around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 5, police said.

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: An unidentified man was seen stealing about $450 in merchandise from a local business around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 6, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two unidentified women created a disturbance inside a New Balance outlet store in Tanger Outlets and then grabbed boxes of shoes valued at nearly $900 and fled the store around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Christopher Schumacher, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of criminal mischief after punching a community service aide in the face and tearing a police officer’s pants at the Lancaster city police station at 39 West Chestnut Street at 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 5, police said. Schumacher, who was a prisoner at the police station, also broke the master jail cell key as he was resisting efforts to be restrained, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man set fire to a trash can in the 900 block of Clark Street at 6:58 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man threw merchandise at staff and caused a disturbance inside a Visionworks store at 854 Plaza Boulevard at 4:33 p.m. on Nov. 5, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jennifer M. Santiago, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after spraying three people with pepper spray, causing a disturbance that alarmed others in the area, during a fight in the 1300 block of Spencer Avenue at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Numerous items valued at a combined $279 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Cottage Avenue during the night of Nov. 1-2, police said.

Manor Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MANOR TWP.: Infinity Rivera, 23, address unknown, was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after pulling a woman’s hair and then pointing a handgun at her during a fight in the 200 block of Bent Pine Court around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 27, police said.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Robert Jung, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief after taking a $750 lamp post from the exterior of a residence in the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue and placing it in his car, causing about $200 in damage, at 12:07 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Travis Allen Davies, 30, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after striking a man in the face during a fight at a residence in the 100 block of East Main Street around 10:10 p.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: John Lee Stoltzfus, 40, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after hitting a person and throwing a picture at them, striking them in the back of the head, during an assault at a residence in the first block of Diller Avenue at 6:32 p.m. on Nov. 4, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

EAST PETERSBURG: A 2015 Mazda SUV crashed into the side of East Petersburg Family Medicine Facility in the 5000 block of Main Street at 7:34 a.m. on Nov. 9, police said. The driver, who was uninjured, was found to have lost control of the vehicle, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

EAST PETERSBURG: An unidentified man wearing a black ski mask was seen following children and making them feel uncomfortable near the East Petersburg pool in the 2000 block of Chrismar Way at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said. The man was seen leaving the area in the Jeep-type vehicle before officers arrived, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Several appliances that had been left outside for pickup were stolen by unidentified thieves from Longnecker’s Hardwar store at 127 Doe Run Road between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

FULTON TWP.: Timmy L. Morefield, 52, of Fulton Township, was charged with aggravated assault and harassment after stabbing a woman in the abdomen with a pocket knife at his residence in the first block of Jubilee Court around 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said. The woman was transported to a hospital to be treated for a traumatic injury while Morefield fled the scene with the knife, police said.

STRANGULATION

CONESTOGA TWP.: Jamar Lawayne Brown, 28, of Conestoga Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after strangling a woman and then punching her in the face during a domestic dispute in the first block of Dogwood Drive at 6:24 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said. The woman then threw a glass cup at Brown, though he appeared uninjured, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

CONOY TWP.: Amanda Jean Haupt, 31, of address unknown, was charged with false identification to law enforcement authorities after falsely identifying herself as another person who had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Stackstown Road at 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said. Haupt was found to also have warrants for her arrest, police said.