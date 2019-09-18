East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Scott Reinhold, 34, of Adamstown, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for a traffic violation Aug. 16 in the 2000 block of North Reading Road, police said. A blood test revealed high levels of marijuana, methamphetamine and methadone in his blood, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Eric L. Burns, 24, of Ephrata, was charged with harassment after he sent multiple texts, emails and voicemails threatening another person and their family over $40 supposedly owed to his mother on Aug. 26, police said.

RESISTING ARREST, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nathan Lee Daub, 26, was charged with resisting arrest and possession f of drug paraphernalia after police police responded to Brancyn's Restaurant & Bar, 2170 North Reading Road, on Sept. 6 for a report of a person possibly doing drugs, police said. The officer found a marijuana pipe on Daub and Daub tried to leave when the officer told him he was under arrest, police said.

SCATTERING RUBBISH

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Tiffany Marie Hollinger, 26, of Stevens, was charged with scattering rubbish after she dumped several mattresses behind a building in the 1800 block of North Reading Road on Sept. 1, police said.

TRESPASSING

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Melissa A. Connelly, 39, of Denver, was charged with trespassing after she returned Aug. 12 to a property in the 400 block of Smokestown Road from which she had been evicted and warned by police not to return, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Hunter S. Dillman, 21, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for driving erratically about 2 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 1800 block of Lititz Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.082%, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Peter C. Zanowski, 55, was charged with driving under the influence for showing signs of impairment after being pulled over for having an headlight out, police said. Zanowski's blood-alcohol content was .183%, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

LANCASTER TWP.: Christopher Garcia-Rodriguez, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or eluding police after he fled an officer trying to stop him Sept. 8 at Wabank Road and Judie Lane when the officer recognized him and knew his license was suspended, police said. Police ask anyone who knows where he may be to call them at 717-569-6401.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Chad A. Casey, 47, was charged with harassment after pushing another person during an argument at Overlook Dog Park on September 16 at 7:34 a.m., police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Luis C. Rivera-Colon, 42, of Conestoga, was charged with theft from a vehicle after he was seen by its owners stealing $810 worth of items about 10 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1700 block of Judie Lane, police said. He immediately fled and was later involved in a crash in the city, but remained at large Monday. Police ask anyone who knows where he may be to call them at 717-569-6401.

MANHEIM TWP.: Derek Scott Weachter, 26, of East Petersburg, was charged with retail theft after he was stole about $88 worth of items Aug. 28 from Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., police said. Police ask anyone who knows where he may be to call them at 717-569-6401.

LANCASTER TWP.: Amanda Lynn Messner, 25, homeless, was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after she stole $260 Sept. 1 from a home in the 1300 block of Belle Valley Road, where she'd been staying for the night, police said. She left two empty baggies behind when she fled, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A resident recently lost $2,400 when they were contacted under the ruse of becoming a secret shopper. They were given fraudulent checks to buy gift cards and give the information to the scammers, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANHEIM TWP.: Police are investigating after a person was scammed out of $28,937 while trying to apply for a job that involved investing money in Bitcoin, police said. The person invested the money 10 different times before determining it was a scam, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

BRECKNOCK TWP.: The golf shack at Hawk Valley Public Golf Course, 1309 Crestview Dr., was broken into between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday and about $250 was stolen from a register, police said. About $600 in damage was done to a door frame and the register.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nina Duffy, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped her for a vehicle violation Aug. 26 on Lancaster Pike and found her under the influence of drugs, police said.

HARASSMENT

FULTON TWP.: Miguel Santana, 21, of Peach Bottom, was charged with harassment after pouring pineapple juice on his sister in an attempt to start a fight Sunday in the 700 block of Nottingham Road, police said.

CAERNARVON TWP.: Susan Betz, 55, of Narvon, was charged with harassment after scratching a man for texting another woman, causing him to bleed on his face and elbows on Saturday on Main Street, police said.

PROVIDENCE TWP.: Lane Joseph Findley, 22, of Willow Street, was charged with harassment after punching a person four times in the face about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Buck Heights and Truce roads, police said.