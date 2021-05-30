Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: An unknown person drew graffiti on a shed in the 100 block of Commerce Street sometime before 11:19 a.m. on May 19, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown burglar smashed an exterior window at Stauffers of Kissel Hill at 1850 Oregon Pike and entered the abandoned business, discharging fire extinguishers inside and causing $800 in damage at 2:07 p.m. on May 26, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Elijah Haaji Matthews, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with theft and criminal mischief after he was seen pouring bleach onto $600 worth of clothes that did not belong to him in the 800 block of Pleasure Road at 1:45 p.m. on May 2, police said. Matthews also stole a $250 Apple iWatch, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Kienna N. Wright, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen enticing an employee at a Burger King at 1298 Millersville Pike to engage in a physical fight, alarming others in the area, at 1:55 p.m. on May 15, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Elizabeth D. Ubiles-Hernandez, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle in the 100 block of Jennings Drive at 4:41 p.m. on April 27, police said. Ubiles-Hernandez had a BAC of 0.108%, police said.

FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: Mercedez Sarah Davido, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with access device fraud after fraudulently using another person’s credit card to make eight purchases totaling $646.46 in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike between Dec. 29, 2020 and Jan. 7, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Maria C. Maldanado, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after biting another person on the arm during a fight in the 900 block of Clark Street at 8:25 p.m. on May 25, police said.

STRANGULATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Kelsi J. Raymond, 22, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation, false imprisonment and harassment after refusing to let a person leave a room during a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike at 12:45 a.m. on May 15, police said. Raymond continually put her hand over the person’s mouth to prevent their calls from help from being heard, and also squeezed the person by their throat for about two minutes to the point where they could not breathe, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Lisa M. Loop, 54, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $276.58 of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 10:10 p.m. on May 12, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 16-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle after they were seen breaking into vehicles and attempting to steal property inside in the 900 block of Cameron Avenue at 12:14 p.m. on May 19, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief entered an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Kings Gate Drive and took $285 worth of items including sunglasses, an AirPods case and $50 in cash sometime during the night of May 23-24, police said.

TRESPASS

LANCASTER TWP.: Charles Elmer Henry Jr., 64, of Willow Street, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief after kicking in a door, damaging it, and forcing his way inside a residence in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle at 3:53 p.m. on May 20, police said. Henry had been in an argument with another person, who then retreated inside the residence and locked the door, police said. Henry refused to leave the residence when he was ordered to do so, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Randall Eugene Kreiser, 28, of Millersville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after punching a woman in the face, causing her to bleed from her nose, during a domestic assault in the 300 block of Knollwood Road at around 8:30 p.m. on May 22, police said. Kreiser fled the scene but was found by Manheim Borough police within an hour, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Antonio Rodolfo Morales, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after striking a man in the face, causing scrapes, bruises and swelling, during a domestic assault in the 2000 block of Stone Mill Road at 10:40 p.m. on May 22, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Andrew Kraft, 28, of Stewartstown, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and two traffic violations after crashing his vehicle in the 1800 block of Columbia Avenue at 11:10 p.m. on May 9, police said. Kraft, who refused to take field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a breath test, was removed from his vehicle by force after he refused multiple requests to get out of his car, police said.