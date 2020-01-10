East Earl Township police

PROHIBITED OFFENSIVE WEAPONS

EAST EARL TWP.: Alvin M. Kinsinger, 20, was charged with prohibited offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance and a traffic offense as the result of a traffic stop in which Kinsinger was found to be in the possession of a switchblade knife, a small amount of marijuana and THC vape cartiridges about 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 4200 block of Division Highway, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST EARL TWP.: Alicia M. Kemery, 19, of East Earl, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and one traffic offense after a traffic stop about 8:43 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 5800 block of Division Highway, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Arnold Martinez, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and public drunkenness after police responded to a disturbance call and found Martinez under the influence and found him in possession of 23 grams of synthetic marijuana and seven grams of heroin about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Robert West, 29, of Mount Joy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and false ID after police responded to a call of a person appearing to be on drugs in the 00 block of Harvest Road about 9:08 a.m. on Jan. 3, police said. When police arrived, West took off on foot, police said. Once apprehended, West, who had a warrant for his arrest, provided police with a fake name, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Miguel Thomas, 19, of Quarryville, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana after police investigated an incident in the parking lot of the Tru by Hilton, 2320 Lincoln Highway East, and found Thomas in possession of 181 grams of marijuana, packaging, scales and over $1,000, on Nov. 26, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Deamija Deamonte Robertson, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with theft from motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at nighttime and possession of Adderall after he was observed in the driveway of a residence he did not belong and was detained and searched, police said. During the search, he was found in possession of Adderall, which he was not prescribed, police said. After an investigation, it was found that Robertson stole change from two unlocked vehicles, police said. Robertson is wanted at this time, police said.

State police

HARASSMENT

ELIZABETH TWP.: Robin Solley, 41, Lititz, was charged with physical harassment after a domestic dispute at 6:19 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the 300 Park Avenue, police said.

DUI

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Keith Haman, 41, of Coatesville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop at 2:29 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, along Lincoln Highway East, police said.

SADSBURY TWP.: Bryan Ramirez-Diaz, 24, of Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence and false ID after police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, in the 300 block of Route 41, police said.

THEFT

BRECKNOCK TWP.: Cory Helman, 35, of Chambersburg, and Lindsay Robb, 31, of Narvon, were both charged with retail theft after they both entered Weaver's Store, 1011 Dry Tavern Road, and stole over $70 worth of products at 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Olakunie Soloman, 28, of Reisterstown, Maryland, was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop at 12:59 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Lincoln Highway East and Willowdale Drive, police said.

