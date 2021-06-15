Columbia police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Kayla Danelle Hess, 18, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief after striking a garage door with her vehicle, causing $1,731 in damage, in the 200 block of North 3rd Street at 10:30 a.m. on May 20, police said.

East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD: Luz Gonzales, 43, of Millersville, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after driving a vehicle toward a woman, causing her to jump onto the hood to avoid being struck, at Embassy Drive and Running Pump Road at 2:43 p.m. on June 11, police said. Gonzales then drove about an eighth of a mile with the woman on the vehicle’s hood before stopping, causing injuries to her knees, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LITITZ: Brandon Tyler Damico, 25, of Lincoln University, was charged with disorderly conduct after officers found him and a group of people fighting in the middle of the street in the first block of North Broad Street at 12:34 a.m. on June 13, police said. Damico was determined to be the aggressor in the disturbance after he punched and shoved another man, police said. A second 22-year-old man, also of Lincoln University, was charged with public drunkenness after he fled the scene on foot onto private properties along Ranck Lane and East Front Street before he was captured by officers, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

LITITZ: Darrien Donya Hill, 21, of Allentown, was charged with recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of drugs after officers revived him from the effects of a fentanyl and THC overdose inside a vehicle at Warwick Middle School at 401 West Maple Street at 2:55 p.m. on May 6, police said. Hill had become unresponsive with his foot on the vehicle’s accelerator as students were dismissed from school, police said. Warwick School District officers removed Hill’s foot from the accelerator and turned off the vehicle before police arrived, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A large group of teenagers was seen walking through a property in the 100 block of North Locust Street at around 3:31 p.m. on May 31, police said. Officers were unable to located the group of teenagers, police said.

LITITZ: A juvenile posted a photograph of a property in the 200 block of East Main Street that was taken at 1 a.m. on June 3, police said. Officers warned the juvenile against trespass and curfew, police said.

LITITZ: A caller reported that someone was shining lasers at them in the 100 block of South Walnut Street at 1:36 a.m. on June 4, police said. Officers determined that no one was shining lasers, police said.

LITITZ: An anonymous tipster reported that people were seen playing with a portable toilet at Lititz Springs Park at 18 North Broad Street at 11:58 p.m. on June 4, police said. Officers were unable to find anyone in or around the park, police said.

LITITZ: People were seen engaging in sexual activity inside a vehicle parked in the wrong direction in the 200 block of South Spruce Street at 12:13 a.m. on June 9, police said. Officers warned the individuals about their behavior, police said.

Manheim Township police

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

MANHEIM TWP.: Benjamin Anakin Shiffer, 19, of Manheim Township, was charged with four counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility after he was found with 81 images and 53 videos of children either nude or engaged in indecent acts on his cellphone at his home in the 600 block of Pleasure Road at 8:25 a.m. on May 28, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PENN TWP.: Anthony Wilson Jones, 33, of Manheim, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen wailing in the center of the road and refusing to move at West Sunhill Road and Parkhill Drive at 7:45 a.m. on June 13, police said.