Columbia police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

COLUMBIA: Kelly Kay Urban, 28, of Cherry Street, was charged with violating the dog law after she let her dog run loose about 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cherry Street, police said.

MOTORCYCLE THEFT

COLUMBIA: A Yamaha GS motorcycle, serial number JYACH01C7WA000574, was stolen from a yard in the 100 block of North Third Street on Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m., police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Wilbur Lee Shuler, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after stealing two containers of Tide about 12:20 p.m. Saturday from CVS, 615 Locust St., police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Richard W. Emery, 62, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after he was stopped for a traffic violation about 3 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of North Reading Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER CITY: Thirgam Al-Hussaini, 30, Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after he assaulted a woman about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Francis Moises Rivera-Anglero, 29, of Lancaster city, was charged with terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment after an incident at Downtown Books on Sept. 17, police said. Rivera-Anglero was banned from the business, police said.

Manheim Township police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LANCASTER TWP.: Ivy R. Hutzler, 65, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure after she exposed herself to passersby about 7:20 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 300 block of South West End Avenue, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Katie Stottlemyer, 37, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for erratic driving about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Main Street, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.13%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

NEW HOLLAND: Antonio Rivera, 27, of New Holland, was charged with possession of marijuana, Adderall and drug paraphernalia and traffic violations after he was stopped for an expired registration about 2 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 200 Block of West Main Street, police said. He did not have prescription for the Adderall, police said.

STRANGULATION

NEW HOLLAND: Isaiah Rodriguez, 25, of New Holland, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he choked a woman and punched and bit her on Sunday in the first block of Brimmer Avenue, police said. Police ask anyone who knows where he is to call them at 717-354-4646.

Pequea Township police

DUMPING

PEQUEA TWP.: Eleven tires were dumped on Short Lane near Route 741, police said. The tires were reported Sept. 18.

LITTERING

PEQUEA TWP.: Elvin Ruiz, 42, of the 100 block of Carriage House Drive, was charged with scattering rubbish after he dumped brake rotors in a stream bed behind his property, police said. The matter was investigated Sept. 20.

MARIJUANA POSSESSION

PEQUEA TWP.: Dustin Rivera, 28, of West Willow Road, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after Chief John Michener spotted a marijuana plant growing on Rivera's front porch about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

PEQUEA TWP.: James Newsom, 49, homeless, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order and possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a disturbance call Sept. 14 at a home in the 2000 block of New Danville Pike, police said. He was found holding his 4-year-old child, but police were able to move the child to safety and take Newsom into custody, police said.