Columbia police
DOG LAW VIOLATION
COLUMBIA: Kelly Kay Urban, 28, of Cherry Street, was charged with violating the dog law after she let her dog run loose about 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cherry Street, police said.
MOTORCYCLE THEFT
COLUMBIA: A Yamaha GS motorcycle, serial number JYACH01C7WA000574, was stolen from a yard in the 100 block of North Third Street on Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m., police said.
THEFT
COLUMBIA: Wilbur Lee Shuler, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after stealing two containers of Tide about 12:20 p.m. Saturday from CVS, 615 Locust St., police said.
East Cocalico Township police
DUI
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Richard W. Emery, 62, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after he was stopped for a traffic violation about 3 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of North Reading Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%, police said.
Lancaster city police
ASSAULT
LANCASTER CITY: Thirgam Al-Hussaini, 30, Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after he assaulted a woman about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
LANCASTER: Francis Moises Rivera-Anglero, 29, of Lancaster city, was charged with terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment after an incident at Downtown Books on Sept. 17, police said. Rivera-Anglero was banned from the business, police said.
Manheim Township police
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LANCASTER TWP.: Ivy R. Hutzler, 65, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure after she exposed herself to passersby about 7:20 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 300 block of South West End Avenue, police said.
New Holland police
DUI
NEW HOLLAND: Katie Stottlemyer, 37, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for erratic driving about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Main Street, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.13%, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
NEW HOLLAND: Antonio Rivera, 27, of New Holland, was charged with possession of marijuana, Adderall and drug paraphernalia and traffic violations after he was stopped for an expired registration about 2 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 200 Block of West Main Street, police said. He did not have prescription for the Adderall, police said.
STRANGULATION
NEW HOLLAND: Isaiah Rodriguez, 25, of New Holland, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he choked a woman and punched and bit her on Sunday in the first block of Brimmer Avenue, police said. Police ask anyone who knows where he is to call them at 717-354-4646.
Pequea Township police
DUMPING
PEQUEA TWP.: Eleven tires were dumped on Short Lane near Route 741, police said. The tires were reported Sept. 18.
LITTERING
PEQUEA TWP.: Elvin Ruiz, 42, of the 100 block of Carriage House Drive, was charged with scattering rubbish after he dumped brake rotors in a stream bed behind his property, police said. The matter was investigated Sept. 20.
MARIJUANA POSSESSION
PEQUEA TWP.: Dustin Rivera, 28, of West Willow Road, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after Chief John Michener spotted a marijuana plant growing on Rivera's front porch about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
PEQUEA TWP.: James Newsom, 49, homeless, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order and possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a disturbance call Sept. 14 at a home in the 2000 block of New Danville Pike, police said. He was found holding his 4-year-old child, but police were able to move the child to safety and take Newsom into custody, police said.