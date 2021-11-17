Columbia Borough police

FLEEING

COLUMBIA: Sheqir A. Lavender, 25, of Columbia, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after a fight with a large group of people in the middle of the road in the first block of North 3rd Street at 2:27 p.m. on Oct. 29, police said. Lavender pulled away from the group and fled in a car, eventually pulling over and surrendering to officers in the 100 block of Walnut Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nathan Weaver, 24, of Newmanstown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing in the 500 block of Hill Road at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 14, police said. Weaver had a BAC of 0.16% at the time, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Raquel White, 29, of Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after crashing near mile marker 44.0 on Route 222 North at 3:27 a.m. on Oct. 17, police said. White had a BAC of 0.14% at the time of the crash, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Laurie Ellen Rager, 45, address unknown, was charged with two counts of theft after purchasing a 2015 Mercedes Benz ML350 by writing a check for the vehicle on a closed account in excess of $25,000 at 9:59 a.m. on Nov. 9, police said. Rager then sold the vehicle’s title in Delaware, police said.

Ephrata police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EPHRATA: Joseph P. Klepchick, 26, of Ephrata, was charged with persons not to possess a firearm after he was found with a loaded 9mm handgun during a welfare check in the 300 block of Buchanan Drive at 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

THEFT

EPHRATA: Robert J. Beaumont, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with retail theft after failing to ring $300.97 worth of merchandise at a self-checkout at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 3:32 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said.

EPHRATA: Albert Gray, 57, of Shillington, was charged with retail theft after failing to pay for $641.75 worth of merchandise at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 1:41 p.m. on Sept. 30, police said.

EPHRATA: Laura L. Deeter, 35, of Denver, was charged with retail theft after failing to ring $392.46 worth of merchandise at a self-checkout at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 11:13 p.m. on Oct. 8, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

EAST PETERSBURG: A resident of the 6000 block of Geneva Drive was scammed out of $300 after a woman on a dating app demanded the money be sent in BitCoin through CashApp at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 15, police said. The woman, who is believed to have been using a fake name, agreed to share personal and explicit photos with the resident, and then demanded the money be sent or she would share the photos on social media, police said. A photo was then sent with a statement that the resident raped and murdered a 10-year-old, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST PETERSBURG: A 16-year-old boy was charged with assault after taking part in a fight in the 2000 block of Broad Street at 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 15 police said. A 14-year-old boy was injured in the fight, but refused to be transported to a hospital, police said.

STRANGULATION

WARWICK TWP.: Lydrick Laura Mihindou, 41, address unknown, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after assaulting her co-worker at Lancaster General Health Kissel Hill at 51 Peters Road at 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: An unknown number of Pokémon trading card packages were stolen from a Sheetz at 1205 Lancaster Road around 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 12, police said. An unidentified man was seen entering the store and grabbing 10 to 15 packs of cards from a display shelf, then scanning a single card package and a drink bottle at a self-checkout before placing all of the stolen merchandise into a bag and leaving without paying for the rest, police said.

CLAY TWP.: An Xbox One was stolen during a no contact pickup organized through Facebook Marketplace at an address in the 200 block of West Burkholder Drive at 10:28 a.m. on Nov. 14, police said. The victim organized the purchase for $110 and placed the Xbox into the suspect’s truck before realizing that only $70 had been given, police said.

VANDALISM

EAST PETERSBURG: Toilet paper and eggs were thrown on a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Franklin Drive sometime between 10 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 10:35 a.m. on Nov. 14, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

THEFT

QUARRYVILLE: An unidentified woman entered a Goods Store at 33 West Fourth Street and replaced her old shoes for new ones, leaving her old shoes in the box and wearing the new ones out of the store around 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, police said. The woman then left the area in a Ford Escape, police said.