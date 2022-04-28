Columbia Borough police

CRASH

COLUMBIA: Tanner James Paul Rudy, 25, of Marietta, was charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and a summary traffic violation after crashing into another vehicle while driving recklessly along Route 30 West near Route 441 around 4:05 p.m. on March 25, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Edgar Eduardo Diaz-Cruz, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after calling a resident of the 600 block of South Ninth Street and using vulgar and threatening language at 10:34 a.m. on April 19, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Jose Orlando Colon, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing a PlayStation 5 from a residence in the 200 block of South Fifth Street sometime between 11 p.m. on April 12 and 1:30 a.m. on April 13, police said. Colon had been a guest at the residence, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

FLEEING

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jackie Lee Allison, 29, of Adamstown, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and several summary traffic violations after refusing to pull over and accelerating during an attempted traffic stop in the 2200 block of North Reading Road around 12:10 a.m. on April 21, police said. Allison finally stopped about two miles down the road in Adamstown, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Isaiah Joseph Stancil, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after punching, kicking and throwing water at staff at Lancaster Behavior Health Hospital at 333 Harrisburg Avenue at 10:05 p.m. on April 23, police said.

TRAFFICKING

LANCASTER: Louis L. Fountain, 32, of Brookhaven, was charged with two counts of trafficking in individuals, four counts of promoting prostitution and a single count of living off prostitutes after arranging for an 18-year-old woman to perform sexual acts at hotels in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Delaware for money using an internet site until April 21, police said. The woman, who told investigators she made thousands of dollars she gave to Fountain and that she did not have any money of her own, was arrested at a Holiday Inn at 26 East Chestnut Street on March 1, police said.

Manheim Township police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert B. Thompson, 44, of Columbia, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and simple assault after pointing a pistol at a driver during a road rage incident at Route 30 and New Holland Pike at 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, police said. Thompson cut off a commercial vehicle traveling along Route 30, then pointed the pistol at the drier after he “perceived a threat” when they both stopped, police said. Thompson does not posses a license to carry firearms in Pennsylvania, police said.

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Gregory F. Simmons Jr., 48, of Philadelphia, was charged with stalking after placing tracking devices on a vehicle belonging to a resident of the 400 block of Parkwynne Road at 12:03 p.m. on April 6, police said. Simmons repeatedly texted the victim several times about the different locations they had been to until they found the devices and contacted law enforcement, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Christian Barreras-Marrero, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and harassment after repeatedly pushing a person to the ground and then choking them by the neck during a fight in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 10:24 a.m. on April 25, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Abraham Cooper, 35, of Millersville, was charged with simple assault after threatening to harm a woman with a butcher knife in an apartment in the 300 block of College Manor Avenue at 12:16 a.m. on April 21, police said. The woman fled the apartment after Cooper took her phone and made the threats, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Julio E. Cintron II, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and a summary traffic violation after he was found with a handgun holstered on his hip during a traffic stop at Columbia and Dickinson avenues at 9:23 p.m. on April 15, police said. Cintron, who was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign, does not posses a license to carry a firearm, police said.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Brandon M. Scheid, 27, of Conestoga, was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor after providing alcohol to and then sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a party at an Old Blue Rock Road residence sometime between June 5 and July 16, 2021, police said.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Raymond E. Kreider, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was seen pushing a stolen four-wheeler along the 100 block of South Centerville Road around 10 p.m. on March 11, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Joseph Leonard Duerr, 39, of Reading, was charged with theft by deception, deceptive business practices and home improvement fraud after accepting $5,000 in advance payment in August 2021 for work in the 400 block of Fairway Drive he never completed by April 14, police said. Duerr failed to reimburse the victim, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Numerous vehicles were broken into in the Wilshire Hills community during the overnight hours of April 26, resulting in money, bank cards and a firearm being stolen, police said. Most of the vehicles broken into were unlocked at the time, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FALSE REPORTS

WARWICK TWP.: Carolyn Kae Zettlemoyer, 40, address unknown, was charged with false reports after repeatedly making untrue statements about a resident in the 200 block of Wickshire Circle, causing officers to be dispatch multiple times throughout the day for the same report, beginning around 8:53 a.m. on April 25, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

THEFT

SALISBURY TWP.: Catalytic converters were stolen from five motor homes stored in a self-storage facility in the 800 block of Houston Run Drive sometime before 2:15 p.m. on April 26, police said. Two thieves are believed to have cut a hole in a fence to enter the property, where they then used a reciprocating saw to remove the converters, police said.