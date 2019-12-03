Lititz police

HINDERING APPREHENSION/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LITITZ: Jessica Lynn Hamby, 23, of Lititiz, was charged with hindering apprehension after telling police Dustin Dean Rhoads, 45, of Lititz, was not inside a home in the first block of North Sturgis Lane on Dec. 1, police said.

Rhoads was found in a utility closet, police said. Rhoads had been wanted on outstanding warrants and was charged with drug paraphernalia after police found paraphernalia in his pants pocket, police said.

Manor Township police

SOLID WASTE VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Gary Hummer, 70, of Birdsboro, was cited for violating the township's solid waste ordinance after an officer saw him in his business truck, Purple Heart Disposal, picking up trash before 5 a.m. on Nov. 26 near Charlestown Road and Keper Avenue, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Corrie Weiler, 39, and Roy Weiler III, 37, both with no fixed address, were charged Nov. 26 with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after 14 bags of heroin and paraphernalia were found Oct. 28 in the first block of Sunrise Terrace, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Jeremy Shane Sargent, 32, of Lititz, was charged with DUI after he was in a crash Nov. 27 at 222 Elm Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.246%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WARWICK TWP.: Randi Marie Trantham, 26, of Warwick, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a license requirement after she was stopped for faulty equipment Nov. 29, police said.