East Hempfield police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Patricia Lynn Vita, 67, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Avenue on Feb. 12, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Quinten Minnick, 20, of East Petersburg, was charged with access device fraud, theft and two drug charges after using a stolen credit card to make $1,270 in cash withdrawals and Venmo transactions in the 1600 block of South Colebrook Road on Feb. 10, police said. Minnick was also found with heroin in his possession when he was arrested later that day in the 300 block of Prospect Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Harrisburg Pike sometime between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole a mountain bike valued at $124 from a Burger King parking lot at 330 Rohrerstown Road sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 27, police said.

Ephrata police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EPHRATA: Hanna Jean Nace, 20, of Ephrata, was charged with disorderly conduct after officers found her fighting with another person while naked in the 800 block of Clearview Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 27, police said. Nace began running through the neighborhood naked while yelling and screaming after officers separated her from the other person, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: A 17-year-old was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple summary traffic offenses after failing to stop at a stop sign at around 11:53 p.m. on Jan. 23, police said. A blood test subsequently revealed that the juvenile had consumed an illegal controlled substance, police said.

LITITZ: Keith A. Hertzog, 47, of Lititz, was charged with DUI after he was pulled over at North Broad Street and East Lincoln Avenue at 8:57 p.m. on Feb. 26 with a BAC of 0.105%, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: An unknown person in a hoodie rang a doorbell several times at a residence in the 300 block of North Broad Street before walking away at 8:38 a.m. on March 1, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: Outdoor furniture was stolen from two residences in the 200 block of South Spruce Street sometime during the night of Feb. 27-28, police said. A chair was taken from the back porch of one home and an unknown substance was placed on the back door, while a table was stolen from the front porch of the second home, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person poured hand sanitizer onto the paint of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Candlewyck Road sometime during the night of Feb. 23-24, causing $50 in damage, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kaytlynn Elizabeth Leonard, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct and two other charges after she was seen kicking the front door of a residence in the 100 block of Tanglewood Lane at 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 23, police said. Leonard, who was seen yelling and screaming, refused officers’ attempts to calm her down, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Bilal Azeez, 30, and Haydar Rushdi, 42, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after engaging in physical combat in a Weis Market at 1204 Millersville Pile at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said. The fight alarmed other patrons who were shopping at the time, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Andrew James Hart, 45, of East Petersburg, was charged with DUI after losing control of his vehicle in the snow and crashing it into a snow bank in the 200 block of Bucky Drive at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 21, police said. Hart had a BAC of 0.237%, police said.

EXTORTION

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown suspect called a person in the 100 block of Canterbury Turn sometime between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and instructed them to purchase $1,250 worth of gift cards and provide them the gift card information or they would release information about the person on the internet, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown suspect called a person in the 500 block of Prince George Drive at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 and told them that one of their employees had been kidnapped, police said. The caller demanded $250, which was sent to the suspect through Western Union, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown caller purporting to be from Amazon convinced a person in the 1100 block of Wheatland Avenue to send them $2,500 at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man attempted to steal an air fryer and a vacuum valued at $488 from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 5:17 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said. Store employees stopped the man and retrieved the items from him before he fled in a white Nissan, police said.

Manor Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANOR TWP.: Roberta L. Kessler, 51, of New Providence, was charged with criminal mischief after eyewitnesses saw her scratching a vehicle in the 700 block of Habecker Church Road at 3 a.m. on Dec. 6, causing $1,413.77 in damage, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST PETERSBURG: Brock Chase Heidel, 28, of East Petersburg, was charged with assault and terroristic threats after threatening to kill a person in the 6000 block of Lemon Street at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Heidel also struck the person, causing injuries to their face, police said.