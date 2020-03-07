East Cocalico Township police

DRUG, THEFT CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: William Shue, 39, of Ephrata, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, DUI and stolen property possession after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of a running vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in the first block of Bill Drive. Drugs were visible in the vehicle, so police got a warrant, police said. In the vehicle, they found methamphetamine and pills, scales and drug packaging, $781 cash, 12 mobile phones, two air pistols, and various tools reported stolen from a vehicle in Denver Borough in October, police said. Shue was being held in Lancaster County Prison.

East Lampeter Township police

FLEEING POLICE

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Cristian Cruz-Gonzalez, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing police, DUI, reckless driving and vehicle violations after he fled police who where trying to stop him for vehicle violations about 9:25 p.m. March 5 in the 200 block of East Main Street, police said. He turned onto a dead-end and fled on foot but police soon caught him, police said.

Elizabethtown police

STALKING, INTIMATE IMAGE DISSEMINATION

ELIZABETHTOWN: Dale O. Longenecker, 36, of Londonderry Township, was charged March 5 with stalking and unlawful dissemination of intimate images after he repeatedly contacted a woman and sent nude pictures of the woman's buttocks to her relative, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Danielle Christine Soto, 26, was charged with simple assault after hitting a person in the face March 6 in the 500 block of Fruitville Pike, police said.

Pequea Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

PEQUEA TWP.: Stephen Mbaka, 36 of Willow Street, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he punched a woman in the face March 5 at his home, police said.

