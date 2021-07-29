Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A $150 Poulan Pro push lawnmower was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Perry Street sometime before noon on July 26, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Brian Lease, 46, of Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after striking a mailbox in the first block of Bill Drive at 11:34 p.m. on July 20, police said. Lease had a BAC of 0.10%, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Sabron Jemael Blackman, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking after slapping and punching a woman multiple times, causing pain and bruising, then grabbing her by the neck, causing her difficulty breathing, during a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Hand Avenue at 12:08 a.m. on July 27, police said. Blackman also took the woman’s $1,099 cellphone and threw it at her, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Eric Wade Lindemuth, 49, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after pushing another person to the ground during an argument in the first block of East Center Street at 5:01 p.m. on July 22, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Ward Robinson, 62, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after punching a person in the nose in the 100 block of East Main Street at 7:21 p.m. on July 22, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Hope Lee Rottmund, 47, and Monte Blake York Jr., 42, both of Lititz, were each charged with simple assault after a domestic incident in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike at 10:22 a.m. on July 27, police said. Investigators determined that Rottmund and York had assaulted each other, police said.

CRASH

PENN TWP.: A motorcyclist, of Manheim, sustained a serious head laceration and possible broken ribs after losing control of his 2016 Harley Davidson 103 and striking a utility pole in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road at 6:31 a.m. on July 28, police said. The motorcyclist said his back tire felt loose, and he then lost control of the back end after trying to maintain balance, police said. The motorcycle and man then rolled onto its side in a grassy area off the road, while the pole was undamaged, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

PENN TWP.: An unknown vandal damaged a Suzuki sport bike on South Main Street, near Chiques Creek and Shimp Street, sometime between July 23 and July 25, police said. The owner of the bike returned from vacation to find damage to the vehicle’s stickers as well as a deep cut mark in one of the metal bars, police said.

DUI

PENN TWP.: Rueben Nathaniel Hartley, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence after hopping a curb and becoming stuck while traveling through a Sheetz drive-through at 1205 Lancaster Road at 3:16 a.m. on July 21, police said. Hartley, who is less than 21 years of age, had a BAC of 0.089%, police said. Hartley was later charged with defiant trespassing and criminal mischief after he attempted to scale a fence and break windows at Garman's Garage at 306 West Newport Road in an effort to retrieve his vehicle at 6 a.m., police said.

FIRE

EAST PETERSBURG: An apartment on Main Street near Hershey Avenue caught fire after a candle was left unattended at 8:06 a.m. on July 27, police said. No injuries were reported and there was no estimate of damages available, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

EAST PETERSBURG: Steven Eugene Stout, 45, of East Petersburg, was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct after he was seen standing with no pants on while touching himself for self-gratification in his doorway in the 2000 block of State Street at 6:45 a.m. on July 17, police said. Stout was spotted by a woman was walking her dog at the time, police said.