Lancaster police

BURGLARY, THEFT

LANCASTER.: Nigel Dews, 45, of the 100 block of East Lemon Street, was charged with burglary and theft after police said he stole packages from a building in the 300 block of North Queen Street on Dec. 5 and from a property in in the 100 block of East Lemon on Dec. 10, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Jason K. Folckemer, 34, of Leola, was charged with DUI after police saw him driving away from his Pinetown Road home after a domestic dispute on Dec. 8 at 10:27 p.m., police said. Folckemer had a blood alcohol content of 0.123%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher E. Mellor, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after following a person around the Fruitville Pike Walmart on Dec. 12 and arguing over child custody, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Dellanira Saput, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after hitting another person in the face during a domestic dispute Dec.12 at 2:34 a.m. in the 500 block of Misty Drive, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Kristina Marie Contes, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after she contacted a protected person on Nov. 28, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Blake C. Hodgden, 19, of Peach Bottom, was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped him for a traffic violation Nov. 16 on Millport Road, police said. Hodgden had marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia on him, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Anthony Colon-Rivera, 27, of Gordonville, was charged with possession of of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped him for a traffic violation Dec. 12 on Millport Road, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Joshua A. Zimmerman, 24, of Peach Bottom, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police found him parked along Dorianne Drive on Dec. 4 at 1 a.m., police said. Zimmerman had Adderall, marijuana and paraphernalia on him, police said.