An overturned dump truck closed a road in East Donegal Township on Thursday afternoon, according to a Lancaster County Emergency Communications dispatcher.

The overturned truck spilled debris off the roadway on Colebrook Road near Carmany in East Donegal Township. First responders closed the roadway on Colebrook Road.

No one was injured in the incident, and the construction truck was the only vehicle involved.

The East Donegal-Maytown fire department is working to clean up the scene and reopen Colebrook Road.