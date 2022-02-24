East Cocalico Township police

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ella Clare, 49, of Mount Joy, was charged with theft by deception after stealing $1,459 from a resident in the 400 block of East Lancaster Avenue since May 27, police said. Clare was the victim’s power of attorney and took the money without their knowledge or consent, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Three unidentified women stole more than $1,200 in merchandise from an Under Armour outlet store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East around 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said. The women used reusable store bags and filled them with clothing and then grabbed more clothing in their arms and fled the store without paying, police said.

Lititz Borough police

THEFT

LITITZ: A package containing about $700 worth of goods was stolen from the doorstep of a business in the first block of South Broad Street around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said. The business owner received an automated message from the shipper that the package had been delivered earlier in the morning while the business was closed, but arrived to find the package had been taken, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Gerald R. Eshelman, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after attacking an employee at Valentino’s Café at 132 Rider Avenue at 6:04 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said. Eshelman, who had been “flagged” earlier and had to leave the establishment, later returned and then pushed and tacked the employee without warning, injuring their shoulder, police said.

Manor Township police

SPEED ENFORCEMENT DETAIL

MANOR TWP.: Ten vehicles were stopped for exceeding the 35 mph speed limit on Charlestown Road, just west of Manor Boulevard, on Feb. 22, police said. The top speed was 62 mph, police said.

New Holland police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NEW HOLLAND: William Matthew Buehler, 28, of New Holland, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after intentionally setting off a car alarm in the 300 block of Valley View Drive at 4:16 a.m. on Feb. 18, police said. Neighbors in the area had complained of the alarm being set off in the early morning hours in recent weeks, causing them to lose sleep and interrupting their lives, police said.

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Darwin W. Brumbach, 47, of Reinholds, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension and a summary traffic offense after losing control of his vehicle and driving into the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of West Cedar Street at 1:36 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said. Brumbach, who had a BAC of 0.126%, attempted to leave the scene before police arrived and tried re-starting the car, but had mechanical issues, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

MARTIC TWP.: Joseph Rankin, 35, of Pequea, was charged with assault after threatening a person with a hammer on House Rock Road at 4:51 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said.

BURGLARY

SADSBURY TWP.: An unidentified burglar broke the small glass window of a garage door in the 400 block of South Vintage Road and then reached inside and unlocked it sometime before 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, police said. No items were taken from the vacant garage, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLERAIN TWP.: Bottles were thrown at a house and car on Solanco Road, causing a combined $250 in damage, at 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said.

DUI

ELIZABETH TWP.: Logan S. Nelson, 18, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a mailbox in the 100 block of West Lexington Road, disabling his vehicle, at 11:03 p.m. on Dec. 22, police said. Nelson was drunk at the time, police said.

FRAUD

COLUMBIA: A 42-year-old woman, of North Third Street, was lured into an online romance scam and sent about $30,000 in gift cards to an unidentified suspect between July 29 and Feb. 14, police said.

HARASSMENT

PEQUEA TWP.: Michael Sheppard, 49, of Willow Street, was charged with harassment after pushing a woman on two different occasions, causing bruising to her chest, in the first block of Carriage House Drive between 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 20, police said.

PROVIDENCE TWP.: A 46-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a glass object on Good Road at 8:51 a.m. on Feb. 21, police said.

THEFT

BART TWP.: A gold sapphire diamond ring was stolen from a residence on Dry Wells Road sometime on Feb. 8 and then pawned, police said.

MARTIC TWP.: A $300 chainsaw was stolen from the 200 block of Fox Hollow Road sometime before 10 a.m. on Feb. 18, police said.