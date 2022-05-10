Christiana Borough police

FLEEING

CHRISTIANA: Dillon Andrew Feliciano, 28, address unknown, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension after fleeing a traffic stop near Pine Street and Harrison Avenue at 2:24 p.m. on April 28, police said. Feliciano led officers on a pursuit which was discontinued in the interest of public safety, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

ANIMAL RESCUE

EAST COCALICO TWP.: A group of seven ducklings were rescued from a storm drain they had become trapped inside of in the first block of Scenic Drive sometime on May 7, police said. The ducklings were then reunited with their mother and four sibling ducklings, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jeffrey Steigerwald, 66, of Stevens, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North Reading Road around 12:30 a.m. on April 29, police said. Steigerwald had a BAC of 0.17% at the time, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Edward Kraycik, 62, of Sinking Spring, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of North Reading Road at 7:51 p.m. on May 4, police said. Kraycik, who had a BAC of 0.184%, had just spokes with an officer while appearing to be drunk when he entered his vehicle to drive away and was stopped, police said.

Lititz Borough police

FORGERY

LITITZ: Benyamin Tobet Taylor, 50, address unknown, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents; plates and trademark counterfeiting and a summary traffic violation after he was found with counterfeit safety inspection stickers on his vehicle during a traffic stop in the first block of North Broad Street at 1:41 p.m. on May 4, police said.

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Michelle Karp, 33, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after injuring a person during a confrontation at a residence in the first block of East Main Street at 2:37 p.m. on April 30, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LITITZ: David William Oldham, 40, of Manheim, was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after kicking open the locked door of Hideaway bar at 75 Kleine Lane at 1:57 a.m. on May 6, then making threats to commit an act of violence, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A 2007 Saturn Ion was reported stolen from a residence in the 300 block of South Broad Street at 8:53 a.m. on May 7, police said. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on May 6 and 8 a.m. on May 7, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Jacob Christopher Parks, 28, of Avondale, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence after crashing into a parked car in the 200 block of West Main Street at 5:39 a.m. on April 29, police said. Parks, who officers believed to be exhibiting strange behavior, was later found to have been under the influence of multiple drugs, police said.

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Eric Edward Nelson Jr., 18, of Womelsdorf, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after stealing a tub containing several bottles of liquor from a Sheetz store at 698 West Main Street at 12:43 a.m. on March 27, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FALSE REPORTS

CLAY TWP.: Shannon Marie Cole, 42, of Clay Township, was charged with false reports to law enforcement after claiming items had been stolen from her home in the first block of Arrowhead Drive at 5:40 p.m. on April 21, police said. It was later discovered that Cole was selling the items under the name Shannon Logan and then reporting them stolen, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

CLAY TWP.: Andrew David Krick, 36, of Clay Township, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found driving a stolen Ford F450 at his home in the 400 block of Rock Ridge Drive at 1:16 p.m. on March 9, police said. The vehicle had been reported stolen by police in New Holland, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $17,000 2018 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen by police in Newark, New Jersey was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 1:09 p.m. on May 4, police said.

ROBBERY

WARWICK TWP.: Jakobi William Frazier, 18, of Cecilton, Maryland, was charged with robbery and a firearms violation after pointing a gun at a girl and stealing her cellphone while inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Lititz Pike around 7:20 p.m. on April 14, police said. The girl was unharmed, police said.

STRANGULATION

PENN TWP.: Charles Peterson, 32, address unknown, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after hitting and choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Wood Duck Drive at 10:46 a.m. on May 4, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

STRANGULATION

MARIETTA: Alexi A. Rosario, 24, address unknown, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief after assaulting and choking a person, then chasing them into an apartment in the first block of West Market Street around 10:15 p.m. on April 29, police said. Rosario then forced his way inside the apartment and damaged the door, police said.