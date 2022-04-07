Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Glenda M. Frey, 41, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after stepping behind an unattended counter of a business in the 300 block of Chestnut Street and stealing two packs of cigarettes at 10:16 a.m. on March 14, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Alexander Torres-Melendez, 43, address unknown, was charged with retail theft after stealing cartons of cigarettes on two separate occasions at a Sheetz at 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike and a Rutters at 370 West Main Street on Feb. 13 and 15, respectively, police said. On both occasions, Torres-Melendez asked for a carton of cigarettes, then asked for a second item and took the cigarettes without paying, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Three unidentified suspects stole nine pairs of children’s shoes, valued at more than $800, from a New Balance outlet store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East around 3:30 p.m. on April 3, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Jonathan Marrero, 21, and Michael R. Marrero, 22, both of Lancaster, were each charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault after attacking a man at a residence in the 300 block of North Duke Street at 8:26 a.m. on March 18, police said. The man arrived home to find the Marreros with a woman in the residence, and the Marreros then repeatedly punched him and struck him with a tequila bottle, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LANCASTER: A nude man wearing nothing but a mask on his face approached two women in the 300 block of College Avenue, then made inappropriate comments before fleeing in an unknown direction around 5:50 a.m. on April 4, police said. The unidentified man is believed to have approached multiple other women in the northwest area of the city since at least October, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: Three women entered a Domino’s Pizza at 733 South Broad Street and confronted an employee about a personal issue, trying to start a fight around 5:50 p.m. on April 3, police said. The women, who know the employee, left the store before officers arrived, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A 17-year-old boy, of Lititz, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing Apple AirPods from a person at Warwick High School at 301 West Orange Street sometime March 2, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified suspect was seen on security footage entering The Sandwich Factory restaurant at 2520 Lititz Pike and stealing an undetermined amount of cash at 5:07 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

MANHEIM TWP.: Eric J. McCarthy, 33, of Manheim Township, was charged with four counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility after he was found with more than 1,100 images and videos of nude children and children having sex on electronics in his residence in the 4400 block of Crossings Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, police said.

DRUG VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Maurice Deshawn Childs, 24, of Glenolden, was charged with four drug violations and a summary traffic offense after he was found with 261.8 grams of marijuana, 32 tablets of pain killers, 236.5 milliliters of cough syrup and an assortment of bags commonly used for packaging narcotics during a traffic stop at Route 30 East near New Holland Pike at 9:36 p.m. on March 29, police said. Childs was also found to have a warrant for his arrest on charges of robbery in Delaware, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Richard Bennawit, 36, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into multiple mailboxes in the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road at 10:21 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

SALISBURY TWP.: Brian Raymond Petrella, 45, of Salisbury Township, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of law, harassment and disorderly conduct after slamming a woman onto the hood of a car outside his residence in the 5700 block of Kingsfield Drive at 2:20 p.m. on March 1, police said. Petrella, who began making statements that the residence was bugged and people were spying on him, ignored troopers’ commands and slammed an officer into a wall despite being struck by a stun gun, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

CONOY TWP.: Timothy W. Spitler, 54, address unknown, was charged with terroristic threats, tampering with physical evidence and simple assault after holding scissors to a woman’s head during a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of River Road around 10 a.m. on March 29, police said. Spitler also destroyed a video on the woman’s phone depicting the assault, police said.