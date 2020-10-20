East Cocalico police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP: Wilberto Torres-Rivera, 31, of Lancaster was charged with two counts of DUI, speeding, driving without a license and expired registration after a traffic stop that occurred on Oct. 4, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP: Melvin D Waldner, 33, of Denver, was charged Sept. 6 with two counts of DUI and speeding after a traffic stop that occurred in the 600 block of North Reading road, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP: Tyler Pequignot, 23, of Millersville, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

MOUNT JOY TWP: Mark Erb was charged with DUI on Oct. 16 following a traffic stop, police said.

East Lampeter police

DRUGS

EAST LAMPETER TWP: After received a call for an unconscious person on Oct. 14, police charged Andrew Weathers, 35, of Lancaster, passed out in the back of an Uber and charged him with possession of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia, police said.

Manheim Township police

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: David Lugo, 30, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following a police call to a disturbance at the Waffle House on Dillervile Road on Oct. 18. Lugo was acting unruly inside the restaurant, according to police, and refused to leave the restaurant when asked.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Jonathan Pabone-Ayala, 24, was charged with two DUI offenses following a traffic stop in the area of Elwyn Terrace and the Manheim Borough line on Oct. 13, 2020. Pabone-Ayala provided a sample that yielded a blood alcohol content of .137%, above the legal limit.

PENN TWP.: Sherry Lin Barton, 45, was charged with DUI after a report of a crash in the area of Landis Valley and Owl Hill Roads in Warwick Township on Oct. 12. A breath test showed Barton’s blood alcohol content at .164%, just over twice the legal limit.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: Silvano Rivera-Rivera, 43, was charged with theft after police were called to the Turkey Hill on Sharp Avenue for a report of an employee stealing on Oct. 16. Rivera-Rivera is accused of stealing more than $600 in cash and lottery tickets.

More police log