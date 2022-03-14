Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A stop sign in the 200 block of Lawrence Street was discovered to have been defaced with spray paint at 11:57 a.m. on March 6, police said.

East Cocalico Township

CORRUPTION OF MINORS

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Melissa Marie Ferrell, 43, of Stevens, was charged with four counts of corruption of minors and six counts of furnishing liquor to minors after officers discovered an underage drinking party at her residence in the 100 block of East Church Street at 9:56 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said. Four juveniles and two 18-year-olds were charged with underage drinking, and one juvenile was also charged with false identification to law enforcement after providing a fake name, police said.

ROAD RAGE

EAST COCALICO TWP.: A motorcyclist punched the side view mirror of a car, breaking the glass, at the on-ramp from Colonial Howard Boulevard (Spur Road) onto southbound Route 222 at 1:30 p.m. on March 10, police said. The motorcyclist then fled south along Route 222, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: An unidentified man stole items from donation bins at a Goodwill store at 1367 Weaverland Road at 11:17 p.m. on March 7, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man stole more than $950 in shirts by concealing them in a shopping bag at a Vineyard Vines store at Tanger Outlets at 4:41 p.m. on March 5, police said.

Ephrata police

FRAUD

EPHRATA TWP.: Two men paid for two computers worth a combined $1,000 using fake $100 bills at a Walmart around 2 p.m. on March 7, police said. One of the men also attempted to purchase air pods but was foiled by a cashier, police said.

THEFT

EPHRATA: Two enclosed trailers and their contents valued at a combined $22,500 were stolen from a construction company in the 400 block of Church Avenue in two separate incidents on Aug. 17 and Feb. 16, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.: A rock was thrown through the window of a residence on Ashville Road, causing $300 in damage, at 1:30 a.m. on March 6, police said.

THEFT

MARTIC TWP.: Two unidentified men wearing all-black were seen attempting to break into a locked vehicle at Pinnacle Overlook and Pinnacle roads at 4:14 p.m. on March 8, police said.

Pequea Township police

FRAUD

PEQUEA TWP.: An unidentified man was seen entering an Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pike and opening a credit card account using another person’s information around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 4, police said. The man then purchased $635 in various fragrances, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

QUARRYVILLE: Chris Benjamin Clifton, 36, of Quarryville, was charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment after threatening to kill a woman, spitting in her face and damaging her vehicle during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Groffdale Drive at 5:41 p.m. on March 7, police said. Clifton fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

STALKING

MARIETTA: Tracy Elizabeth Ford, 37, address unknown, was charged with stalking, harassment and public drunkenness after contacting a man continuously at his residence in the first block of Pajill Drive around 3 p.m. on March 3, police said.