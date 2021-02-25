East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Frank Ed Mohundro, 41, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two related drug charges after officers found him slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 700 block of Red Run Road at 7:52 p.m. on Jan. 19, police said. Mohundro was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, police said.

East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kaisia Lane, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after a domestic incident in the 2100 block of Swarr Run Road on Feb. 15, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joseph Christopher Cook, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and assault following a domestic incident in the 200 block of Colonial Crest Drive on Feb. 19, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Daniel Rusch, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with contempt for violation of order for violating a protection from abuse order during a domestic incident in the first block of Madge Drive on Feb. 20, police said.

ROBBERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Melvin John Vassor III, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with robbery, two counts of assault, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm following an incident in the 2300 block of Harrisburg Pike on Feb. 19, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Candice Marie Gilbreath, 34, of Delaware, was charged with theft by deception after depositing fake checks into a bank account and then withdrawing more than $5,000 on Sept. 25, 2020, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Agustin Mercado-Luciano, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing an air compressor and a chop saw from a vehicle parked at a Lowe’s at 25 Rohrerstown Road on Nov. 21, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Alyssa Marie Jones, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after using a knife to scratch the paint off of another person’s vehicle in the 300 block of Kentshire Drive at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said. Jones caused $7,531.33 in damage to the vehicle, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Rejesh Tamang, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after striking another person in the back and damaging $840 in property at a residence in the 1700 block of Judie Lane at 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Rosemary Reyes-Valentin, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after crashing in the parking lot of a Weis Market at 1204 Millersville Pike at 6:27 p.m. on Jan. 22, police said. Reyes-Valentin had a BAC of 0.140%, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Madeleine Maureen Downham, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after crashing in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue at 9:11 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said. Downham had a BAC of 0.201%, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Donald Lawrence Meshey Jr., 32, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after pushing another person against some boxes on Bentley Lane at 6:38 p.m. on Feb. 8, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Victor Monclova, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after punching another person in the face in the 900 block of New Holland Avenue at 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said.

PROHIBITED WEAPONS

MANHEIM TWP.: Ivan Velez, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with prohibited offensive weapons and multiple drug offenses after he was found in possession of two sets of metal knuckles during a traffic stop for a red light infraction on Oregon Pike at Princess Avenue at 9:24 p.m. on Feb. 18, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A catalytic converter valued at $2,925.26 was stolen from a vehicle parked at Medical Support Products at 105 Koser Road sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb.16, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Wallets and other contents were stolen from three unlocked vehicles parked in the 200 block of School House Road sometime during the night of Feb. 17-18, police said. Two other unlocked vehicles were also entered but nothing was taken from them, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

CLAY TWP.: Tajanthony London, 18, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal mischief after slashing the tires and scratching the paint off of a vehicle on Willow Drive, causing $2,000 in damage, at 3:28 p.m. on Feb, 9, police said.

DUI

PENN TWP.: Wynton Alan Huddle, 28, of Manheim, was charged with DUI and one other charge after he was pulled over for speeding in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road at 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 24, police said. Huddle had a BAC of 0.105%, police said.