Columbia Borough police

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: An unidentified burglar entered a residence in the 200 block of North 2nd Street at 8:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 and attempted to take several items, but dropped them when the resident investigated noises downstairs, police said.

CRASH

COLUMBIA: An unidentified vehicle struck a parked car in the 500 block of Manor Street around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 4 and then continued without stopping, police said. The vehicle fled east on Manor Street, police said.

DISTURBANCE

COLUMBIA: A man was seen talking to the ground and drinking from an open beer can in the 1200 block of Lancaster Avenue at 1:42 p.m. on Sept. 30, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

COLUMBIA: Kristi L. Misal, 42, who is homeless, was charged with receiving stolen property, access device used to obtain property and a drug violation after attempting to use a stolen credit card to purchase an item in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue around 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said. The card was stolen from a running vehicle in the area as the victim ran into a nearby store for several minutes, returning to find her purse missing from the front seat, police said.

East Hempfield police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown burglar entered a residence in the 200 block of East Main Street and removed shoes, a tablet and a necklace valued at a combined $540 sometime between 10 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 13-year-old boy, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after submerging a soap container in a toilet bowl at Centerville Middle School at 865 Centerville Road sometime on Sept. 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown vandal scratched a vehicle parked in the first block of Colonial Crest Drive, causing $200 in damage, sometime between 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified thief stole $435 in cash and Apple AirPods from multiple unsecured backpacks in a locker room at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Road between Sept. 3 and Sept. 17, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified vehicle believed to be a Dodge Ram 2500 struck a legally parked car in the 100 block of East Main Street at 6:41 p.m. on Oct. 3 and then continued without stopping, police said. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Kanisha R. Cassell, 26, of Lancaster Township, was charged with simple assault after slapping another person in the face, injuring their nose, during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 500 block of Kensington Terrace at 4:52 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said.

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Jayshawn Diaz-Morant, 24, of Lancaster, was charted with burglary, terroristic threats and simple assault after punching a person in the face and torso with boxing gloves after entering their home in the 300 block of East Roseville Road unannounced and uninvited at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 5, police said. Diaz-Morant also threatened to return to the house and kill people inside, then fled the area, police said.

CRASH

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified vehicle believed to be a gray-colored sedan struck a motorcycle at Marietta and North President avenues, throwing the motorcyclist to the ground, before fleeing the scene west along Marietta Avenue and then turning left onto either North School Lane or Hamilton Road at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said. The motorcyclist broke several bones in the crash, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jenna Rose Quinn, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing administration of law after interfering with officers performing a sobriety test during a traffic stop at Keller Avenue and Lititz Pike at 9:02 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said. Quinn yelled, screamed and continued to interrupt the test, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Brian Keith Striver Jr., 30 of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at New Holland and Coyle avenues at 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 3. police said. Striver had a BAC of 0.176%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: A 16-year-old juvenile, of Manheim Township, was charged with harassment after kicking another person three times in the leg during a domestic dispute at their residence in the 400 block of Wagonwheel Road at 1:48 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

RESISTING ARREST

MANHEIM TWP.: Damion Tyrell Dixon, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct after yelling and physically confronting officers when they attempted to arrest his passenger for interfering during a field sobriety test during a traffic stop at Keller Avenue and Lititz Pike at 9:02 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said. Dixon, who was pulled over for speeding and erratic driving and had a BAC of 0.168%, then struggled with officers as he was arrested and refused to get into the police vehicle, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER TWP.: Virgil Reid Bennett, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he was seen yelling obscenities at a Red Rose Transit bus driver while heavily intoxicated at Manor Shopping Center at 1234 Millersville Pike at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 5, police said. Others in the area were alarmed and called 911, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man and three unidentified women were seen stealing 20 candles valued at $389.90 from a CVS Pharmacy at 1278 Millersville Pike at 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 3, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Terrence Antonio Mercado, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of services after he was seen dumping trash into a dumpster in the 100 block of Maple Lane without permission at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified scammer tricked a resident of the 500 block of Randolph Drive into providing their credit card number, later using the information to make $2,273.98 in fraudulent purchases between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, police said. The scammer tricked the victim into thinking they were talking to Apple Support, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief stole a tool trailer and contents valued at a combined $18,500 from the 1000 block of Fondersmith Drive sometime during the night of Oct. 4-5, police said. The trailer was later found in the 2800 block of Butter Road, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Two unidentified woman stole $273.83 worth of candles and other merchandise from a CVS Pharmacy at 1278 Millersville Pike at 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 5, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

THEFT

MOUNT JOY: Jonathan C. Bayman, 38, of Columbia, was charged with theft by deception after accepting money through PayPal from a person in the 1100 block of Wood Street for a couch he was selling on Facebook Marketplace, then deleting his account without delivering the couch around 8 a.m. on Sept. 30, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Zachary Thomas Mewhort, 28, of New Holland, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing two car batteries from a storage area at a NAPA Auto Parts at 321 West Main Street at 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 5, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Robert Todd Mattern, 41, of Manheim, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two traffic violations after crashing near West Sunhill and Junction roads at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, police said. Mattern was drunk at the time, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

PENN TWP.: An unidentified thief entered the garage of a residence in the 700 block of Stiegel Valley Road and took a compound bow and other archery equipment valued at a combined $2,460 sometime during the night of Sept. 31-Oct. 1, police said.

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: A 60-year-old man, of Lititz, suffered minor to moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501) and West Lexington Road at 8:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, police said. The other vehicle entered the road and struck the man’s vehicle, police said.

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified scammer claiming to work for Amazon.com security convinced a resident of the 100 block of Shober Lane to provide personal information, including the last four digits of his Social Security number, after claiming the resident was the victim of a $1,200 scam at 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 4, police said. The resident then called Amazon and was told it was a fraudulent call, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified scammer claiming to be an FBI agent convinced a resident of the 100 block of Owl Hill Road to purchase a $300 Google Play gift card and send it to them after claiming the resident was the victim of a scam at 2:53 p.m. on Oct. 4, police said. The resident tried calling the scammer’s number again only to discover it had been disconnected, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

WARWICK TWP.: A man was seen walking in traffic, knocking on doors to homes and claiming to have run out of gas in the first block of West Lexington Road at 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 1, police said. Another person pulled up with gas for the man’s vehicle, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: An unidentified thief stole $1,400 worth of hand and power tools from Longnecker’s Hardware at 127 Doe Run Road sometime on Sept. 14, police said.

PENN TWP.: An unidentified thief stole cash from a vehicle in the 600 block of Mallard Drive sometime before 8 a.m. on Oct. 1, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: An iPhone and battery back, an EZ pass, two small flashlights and $150 in cash were stolen from a vehicle that was towed away from Route 23 and Pine Street at 5:07 p.m. on Oct. 1, police said. The driver was rushed to the hospital for injuries after crashing and did not discover the items were missing until the next day, police said.

PENN TWP.: Cameron Robert Layser, 21, of Manheim, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud after stealing more than $4,000 from a Dollar General at 347 South Main Street on eight different occasions before Oct. 5, police said. Layser, an employee at the store, was falsely loading money onto a personal prepaid card and then processed the transaction through the cash register but did not place money into the register, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified thief stole a set of left-handed golf clubs and two laptops valued at a combined $5,400 from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Lititz Bend Drive sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Harrison E. Nixon III, 41, of East Donegal Township, was charged with felon not to possess a firearm and a drug violation after officers found a firearm, drugs and suspected counterfeit money in his residence in the first block of Ashley Drive at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said.