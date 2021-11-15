East Cocalico Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Edgar Cornell Jr., 59, of Norristown, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after causing $1,429 in damage to a room at a hotel in the 400 block of North Reamstown Road sometime on Aug. 3, police said. Cornell destroyed the room’s television and caused smoke-related damages, among other damage, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified vandal cracked and smashed the window and windshield of a vehicle at Centerville Nailes at 568 Centerville Road, causing $1,000 in damage, sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Benjamin Harrison Fisher, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing on Route 283 near Roherstown Road sometime on Nov. 4, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Laurie Ellen Rager, 45, of Harrisburg, was charged with two counts of theft by deception and eight other related misdemeanors after providing checks from two different closed accounts while purchasing a vehicle at Mercedes Benz of Lancaster at 5100 Main Street in August 2021, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Schwinn touring bicycle and a black frame bicycle valued at a combined $1,100 were stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 2300 block of Marietta Avenue at 1:26 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A basketball was stolen from under a bench at Spooky Nook Sports at 2913 Spooky Nook Road at 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 7, police said. A juvenile boy was seen on video taking the basketball at 2:55 p.m.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A man was seen on surveillance footage taking a wallet from Aqua Premier Auto Wash at 2907 Columbia Avenue sometime on Nov. 9, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: About 40 to 50 feet of copper piping valued at a combined $1,000 was stolen from Community Fellowship Church at 200 Bethel Drive sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 9:48 a.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A wallet with $1,700 was stolen from Asian Mini Mart at 1831 Columbia Avenue sometime on Nov. 10, police said. An unidentified woman was seen on surveillance footage picking up the wallet from a chair, removing the cash and handing the wallet to a male companion, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Construction equipment and a portable heater valued at $1,830 were stolen from a residence that is under construction in the 1000 block of Greenview Drive sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: A vehicle at Re-Bath at 1330 Harrisburg Pike was spray-painted with graffiti, causing $500 in damage, sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 8, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified vandal slashed the tire of a vehicle parked at Manor Shopping Center at 1234 Millersville Pike, causing $150 in damage, sometime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 9, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Samuel L. Cruz, 20, address unknown, was charged with a firearms violation, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person after waving a firearm around a residence in the 1700 block of Judie Lane during an argument sometime on Nov. 3, police said. Cruz, who is not eligible to carry a concealed firearm, fled before officers arrived, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at Cure Dispensary at 1866 Fruitville Pike sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, police said.

FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: Scott M. Ebersole, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with access device fraud after stealing a credit card from the drive-through window of a Wendy’s at 1117 Harrisburg Pike, where he was an employee, and then using it to make $1,161.83 in fraudulent purchases at an area store at 8:09 p.m. on May 29, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Barry Lee Morrison Jr., 30, of New Providence, was charged with two counts of access device fraud after using credit cards stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Bracken Drive and using them to make a series of fraudulent purchases and ATM withdrawals between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Bridget E. Glessner, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after shoving another person in the back at Overlook Dog Park at 375 Golf Drive at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: A 9mm pistol, an iPad and iPods valued at a combined $1,720 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Conestoga Woods Drive sometime during the night of Oct. 11-12, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Taylor C. Kile, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal attempt of theft by taking after he was seen rummaging through cabinets of garden tools and landscaping equipment on the back porch of a residence in the 1000 block of Marietta Avenue at 9:04 a.m. on Oct. 29, police said. Kile fled after he was confronted, but was arrested a short time later, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A Huffy Highland bicycle was stolen from the front of a residence in the 2200 block of Coventry Road sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Eric M. Kurtz, 40, who is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass, possessing instruments of a crime, criminal mischief and two drug violations after using bolt cutters to enter a locked storage locker at Keep Safe Self Storage at 415 Granite Run, then attempting to hide, at 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 7, police said. Kurtz fled after the renter of the unit found him hiding inside and confronted him, though he was later arrested, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

EAST PETERSBURG: A credit card belonging to a resident of the 5700 block of Vaughn Road was used to make $1,492.99 worth of purchases at a Best Buy store in Lancaster sometime on Nov. 1, police said. Three other fraudulent transactions totaling $617.85 were also recorded that day, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: A backpack with credit cards, a driver’s license, a social security card and about $100 in cash was stolen from a vehicle parked at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area at 100 Museum Road at 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 11, police said. The vehicle’s window was smashed, causing $300 in damage, police said.