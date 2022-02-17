Columbia Borough police

CRASH

COLUMBIA: Donte Nunn, 21, of Columbia, was charged with causing an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and another traffic violation after striking a vehicle in the 200 block of Cherry Street and then fleeing the scene at 2:41 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

COLUMBIA: Kevin Joseph Bradley Jr., 35, of Columbia, was charged with having a dog without a license and having a dog without rabies shots after his dog bit an officer in the 500 block of Walnut Street at 7:03 p.m. on Feb. 3, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: Daniel Robert Eubank, 59, of Hummelstown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing at Chestnut Street at the Route 462 bridge around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, police said. Eubank, who was drunk at the time, was seen swerving, speeding and driving in the wrong direction before the crash, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An unidentified man was seen taking a package off a porch in the 100 block of South 5th Street around 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, police said.

COLUMBIA: A children’s pink electric four-wheeler valued at $1,300 was stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of North Third Street sometime during the night of Feb. 9-10, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Qing Yang, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen on video throwing a bag of dog feces into a neighbor’s yard in the 800 block of Sylvan Road and smearing it on their mail on Feb. 5, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Richard McCall, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after crashing with two other vehicles at McGovernville Road and Harrisburg Pike on Dec. 29, police said.

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Robert Santmyer Jr., 54, of Mount Joy, was charged with home improvement fraud and theft by deception after collecting a 50% deposit to perform an emergency tree service in the 800 block of Bellecrest Road on Aug. 12 and then never completing the work or refunding the deposit, police said. Santmyer was also charged with home improvement fraud and theft by deception after signing a similar contract to remove a tree in the 400 block of Main Street on March 2 and then never completing the work or providing a refund, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jimmy Omar Green, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with theft, public drunkenness and a drug violation after taking a purse from a shopping cart at a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road on Jan. 31, police said. The owner of the purse was able to get the purse back, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A backpack with $160 in swimming gear was taken from a vehicle in the 900 block of Imperial Drive sometime between 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 4, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Imperial Drive was rummaged through sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Feb. 4, though nothing was taken, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Five Weis Markets gift cards and two Giant Food Stores gift cards, valued at a combined $650, were stolen from an office at Hempfield United Methodist Church at 3050 Marietta Avenue sometime between 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 and 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: A man and three women filled bags with more than $900 in clothing inside an Under Armour outlet store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East and then fled in a silver Honda Odyssey minivan around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said.

Ephrata police

DUI

EPHRATA: Gary D. Hoffman, 60, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after driving into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle head-on at Parkview Heights and Steinmetz roads at 6:36 p.m. on Jan. 5 while he had a BAC of 0.277%, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lancaster city police

DISARMING LAW ENFORCMENT

LANCASTER: Kenneth Machin-Roman, 26, of Lancaster Township, was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer and public drunkenness after grabbing and pulling an officer’s pistol and the hood of the holster three times during a struggle with police in the 100 block of East Grant Street at 1:39 a.m. on Feb. 12, police said. Manchin-Roman, who was drunk at the time, initially fled police after they attempted to arrest him for outstanding warrants, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

FORGERY

CLAY TWP.: Wade Soloman Mohn, 52, address unknown, was charged with two counts of forgery and theft by unlawful taking after altering a check for $112.50 and cashing it for $2,386.50 in York on Nov. 2, police said. The check was intended for Ephrata Community Church at 70 Clay School Road, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

CONOY TWP.: Tonya Rae Hadley-Junker, 48, of Conoy Township, was charged with simple assault after assaulting a man during a domestic dispute in the 2400 block of River Road at 7:58 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said.

DUI

MARIETTA: Angela Marie Fischer, 41, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and careless driving after crashing into a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East Market Street around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 11, police said. Fischer was drunk at the time, police said.