East Cocalico Township police

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jacob Parkinson, 22, of Denver, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing a combined $429.50 during three separate thefts from a business where he was employed in the 1300 block of North Reading Road between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Thomas Warren Bechtel, 70, of Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief after striking a doctor and kneeing a nurse in the face at Lancaster General Hospital at 555 North Duke Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 25, police said. Bechtel also broke the nurse’s $300 glasses, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRASH

MANHEIM TWP.: Tanemah Gray, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and several summary traffic offenses after crashing in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike and then fleeing the scene without stopping at 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 24, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified tractor trailer was seen striking and destroying a stop sign at Larchmont Lane and Carlton Drive at 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 29, police said. The crash was captured on a nearby residential surveillance camera, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown vandal threw a rock at a residence in the 100 block of Dickens Drive, shattering a window and causing $200 in damage, sometime between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Bryson S. Hawkins, 25, of Jupiter, Florida, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen entered a restricted area of Lancaster Airport at 500 Airport Road without authorization at 6:26 p.m. on Nov. 9. Hawkins then shoved an airport employee who attempted to stop him, and airline operations were suspended due to his actions, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Nayeli Rivera, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen banging on another person’s vehicle and yelling aggressively at the driver during a road rage incident at North President and Columbia avenues at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER TWP.: Scott Edward Reeves, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after telling a person he would kill them three times while holding a revolver during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 1000 block of Clark Street at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 26, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jose Vazquez-Padilla, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after taking $305.42 worth of merchandise from a Weis Market store at 1204 Millersville Pike on three separate occasions between Sept. 19 and Sept. 27, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $5,000 2008 Nissan Rogue was stolen from a residence on Glenwood Avenue sometime on Oct. 14, police said. The vehicle was later recovered in Lancaster city on Nov. 25, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $550 bicycle was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 1100 block of Marietta Avenue sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 27, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Holly S. Yerkes, 52, of Morgantown, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $395.62 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 23, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unidentified women stole $3,249.74 worth of merchandise from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 1587 Fruitville Pike at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

EAST PETERSBURG: Nicholas Ryan Stricker, 22, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and accidents involving damage to unattended property after crashing into a light pole in the 2400 block of State Street at 11:55 p.m. on Nov. 19, police said. Stricker had a BAC of 0.159% or greater at the time, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Tyler Neil Jones, 29, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two other DUI-related offenses after striking a telephone pole and curb in front of police officers in the 600 block of North Oak Street at 8:09 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said.

HARASSMENT

CLAY TWP.: Scott Richard Buchanan, 30, address unknown, was charged with harassment after slapping a person in the 200 block of West Burkholder Drive at 6:54 a.m. on Nov. 26, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Daniel Wayne McCormick, 42, address unknown, was charged with harassment after slapping a woman during an argument in the 100 block of Rock Lititz Boulevard at 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said.