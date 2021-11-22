Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Jaerrid Strawser, 18, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after attacking another student at Columbia High School at 901 Ironville Pike at 4:29 p.m. on Nov. 17, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A bicycle was stolen from the 800 block of Locust Street sometime between midnight on Nov. 14 and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

ASSAULT

DENVER: Bryan Cotter, 48, of West Chester, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after striking a woman in a vehicle in front of a residence in the 500 block of Main Street at 9:49 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRASH

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Akunna Okere, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with accidents involving personal injury after striking a motorcycle on Good Drive near Community Way, injuring the driver, sometime on Nov. 8, police said. Okere then fled the scene without contacting the driver or authorities, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Onsha Wiggins, 37, of York, and Brianna Spears, 30, of Dover, were each charged with disorderly conduct after fighting in the 2800 block of Terry Lane at 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 13, police said. Spears was also charged with criminal mischief, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Robert William Decker Jr., 53, of Manheim, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of driving under the influence, a drug violation and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after crashing head-on with another vehicle in the 5200 block of Main Street sometime on Sept. 2, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Zachary Schnitzler, 26, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence, flight to avoid apprehension and multiple summary traffic violations after crashing into a telephone pole, shearing it off, and then fleeing from the scene in the 200 block of Root Road at 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Angel M. Torres, 40, of York, was charged with two counts of retail theft and one count of conspiracy to commit retail theft after she was seen taking multiple Kwikset door locks and 40 rolls of Southwire Romex wire valued at a combined $7,159.08 from a Lowe’s at 25 Rohrerstown Road on Sept. 24 and Sept. 29, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified man was seen on video surveillance stealing $150 worth of coral by switching the price tags with a less expensive coral at That Fish Place at 237 Centerville Road sometime on Nov. 12, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: The side of a residence in the 2900 block of Aster Lane was shot with a BB gun, causing $100 in damage, sometime during the night of Nov. 12-13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A storm door of a residence in the 1000 block of Cobblestone Lane was damaged by an unidentified object at 9:31 p.m. on Nov. 13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A glass window of a residence in the 100 block of Baneberry Lane was shattered by an unidentified object, causing $200 in damage, at 10:03 p.m. on Nov. 13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: The rear window and taillight of a 2012 Nissan Rouge in the 2600 block of Stagecoach Lane were intentionally damaged, causing $400 to repair, sometime during the night of Nov. 13-14, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Two juvenile boys were seen causing a disturbance and breaking items inside an At Home at 1890 Fruitville Pike at 8:29 p.m. on Nov. 12, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Gordon Johnson, 36, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for performing a “burnout” at Lititz Pike and Keller Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 13, police said. Johnson had a BAC of 0.186%, police said.

ROBBERY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man entered a Subway at 796 New Holland Avenue and threatened to shoot an employee and demanded money at 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 18, police said. The thief fled with $387, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER TWP.: Lorraine Martin, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking and criminal trespass after creating a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of Grandview Boulevard at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 9, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: A bicycle was stolen from the vestibule of a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, police said. An unidentified man was seen leaving with the bicycle, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked at Conestoga View Nursing Home at 900 East King Street sometime during the night of Nov. 12-13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unlocked $11,130 2011 Ford Ranger was stolen from the 200 block of Princess Avenue sometime between 1:35 a.m. and 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, police said. The vehicle was later found in Lancaster city, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An employee’s Samsung tablet was stolen from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 2:08 p.m. on Nov. 14, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Brett Lee Albright, 46, who is homeless, was charged with retail theft after attempting to steal $163.38 worth of merchandise from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 5:29 p.m. on Nov. 15, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man was seen entering a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike and filling a backpack with merchandise, then leaving the store without paying at 3:41 p.m. on Nov. 17, police said. The man was stopped by employees and returned some of the merchandise, but then fled on foot, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Brian Conrad, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft and a drug violation after he was caught attempting to steal a $378.76 Nintendo Switch from a Rent-A-Center at 1260 Millersville Pike at 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 17, police said. Conrad was also found to be in possession of heroin at the time, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A wallet was stolen from a customer’s purse as they were shopping at Panera Bread at 2092 Fruitville Pike around noon on Nov. 18, police said. Credit cards from the wallet were later used nearby, police said..

TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man entered a private residence in the 800 block of Pleasure Road, then fled after noticing the resident around 10 p.m. on Nov. 13, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Mason J. Burger, 18, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence, two drug violations, four summary traffic violations and purchasing an alcoholic beverage by a minor after driving onto a curb and sidewalk and then striking a parked vehicle near Church Street and Grandview Circle around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 2, police said. Burger was under the influence of marijuana at the time, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Cody A. Marsh, 35, of Wrightsville, was charged with three DUI-related charges and five drug violations after striking a parked vehicle in the 600 block of West Main Street around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 12, police said. Marsh fled the scene on foot, but was later arrested on West Donegal Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

CLAY TWP.: Barry Donald Ruoss, 53, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing in the first block of Wood Corner Road at 6:32 p.m. on Nov. 17, police said.

FRAUD

CLAY TWP.: A resident of the 800 block of Durlach Road was scammed out of $96 after paying for weekly puppy training lessons at the Lititz Senior Center off of Facebook on Nov. 7, police said. The Facebook page was later taken down and a Senior Center representative said no puppy training lessons were supposed to be hosted there, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

PROVIDENCE TWP.: Barry Brown, 46, of New Providence, was charged with simple assault and harassment after striking a woman and restraining her on Old Road around 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

DUI

CAERNARVON TWP.: Michael Petchel, 64, of Honey Brook, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a utility pole and farm fencing in the 2800 block of Best Road at 2:26 a.m. on Nov. 6, police said. Petchel, who was not injured, told officers he had been drinking before driving, police said.

LOITERING

FULTON TWP.: A man was seen on residential security cameras looking inside a woman’s windows on Cooks Landing Road at 11:54 p.m. on Oct. 28, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

MARTIC TWP.: Mark Stauffer, 56, of Holtwood, was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill a woman, then touching her inappropriately, on Tucquan Glen Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 11, police said.

THEFT

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.: Authur McElyea, 45, of Nottingham, was charged with theft after stealing a $450 scooter while fleeing from a hit and run crash on Little Britain Road South at 10:42 a.m. on Oct. 16, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: Cash was stolen from three vehicles parked in the 6200 block of Meadville Road sometime before 4:43 p.m. on Oct. 28, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Lee Michael Ackerman, 40, of West Earl, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and careless driving after jumping a curb and crashing at Oregon Pike and Newport Road at 7:55 a.m. on Nov. 7, police said. Ackerman, who failed a field sobriety test, was babysitting family members at the time and left them by themselves, police said.