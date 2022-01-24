East Hempfield Township police

CONCEALMENT OF WHEREABOUTS OF CHILD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nikole Sanchez, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with concealment of whereabouts of child and hindering apprehension after falsely denying to police that she was aware of the location of a missing juvenile on Dec. 29, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Thomas Garbrick, 75, of Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and several summary traffic violations after he was seen driving in the lane of oncoming traffic of Route 283 near State Road at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified thief broke into a construction trailer in the 5800 block of Wild Lilac Drive and stole $14,145 worth of tools sometime between 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 12, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Donavin Amer, 18, of Windsor, was charged with theft by deception and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after taking a Mercedes C-series for a test drive from Mercedes Benz of Lancaster at 5100 Main Street and then never returning the vehicle at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, police said. Amer and the Mercedes were tracked using the vehicle’s built-in GPS, and they were later found in the 300 block of Deerfield Drive, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

CLAY TWP.: Kyle Eric Groff, 35, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after harassing another person in the 100 block of Lilly Drive at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, police said.

TRAFFIC VIOLATION

WARWICK TWP.: Jailene Aldea Galarza, 26, address unknown, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plats and three summary traffic violations after she was found to be driving with a fraudulent license plate during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Newport Road at 4:02 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said.