East Cocalico Township police

FRAUD

EAST COCALICO TWP.: An unidentified man scammed a local resident out of a “large sum of money,” appearing at their door and falsely claiming the resident’s grandson was in legal trouble and needed bail money around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, police said. The man was given the money and then fled in a red sedan, possible a Honda or Ford, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A vehicle at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue was keyed, causing $200 in damage, sometime on Dec. 22, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Stephen Pearson, 57, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing with two other vehicles at Stony Battery Road and Marietta Avenue at 11:11 a.m. on Feb. 23, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A wallet with $77.50 in cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of Noll Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage stealing seven cartons of Marlboro cigarettes valued at a combined $735 from a Turkey Hill store at 1503 Columbia Avenue by entering the store’s office and shoving them in his pants at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A tool box and contents valued at $700 was stolen outside a Lowe’s store at 25 Rohrerstown Road sometime between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said. A customer had placed the tool box on the ground while loading his purchase into his vehicle and then left it behind, returning to find that it had been taken, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A duffle bag filled with $260 in clothes and sunglasses was stolen from a vehicle at Spooky Nook Sports at 2913 Spooky Nook Road sometime between 4:50 and 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said. The unidentified thief broke the driver’s side window of the vehicle, causing $300 in damage, police said.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Marvin D. Green, 43, address unknown, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after borrowing a friend’s 1999 Saturn SL1 from the 2800 block of Dell Lane to go to a grocery store and then never returning at noon on Feb. 17, police said. The whereabouts of Green and the vehicle are still unknown, police said.

Elizabethtown Borough police

FOUND PROPERTY

ELIZABETHTOWN: Multiple power tools and other equipment were recovered through a multi-agency theft investigation that began in 2021, police said. The locations of the thefts and the identity of the victim or victims is not known, police said. Anyone who may have had power tools or equipment stolen is urged to contact Elizabethtown Borough police.

Lancaster city police

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Melvin Augusto Avalos-Ramos, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and false imprisonment after striking a woman in the face and choking her for four minutes during a domestic dispute at a residence on West Farnum Street at 9:12 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Avalos-Ramos also held the door shut, preventing the woman from leaving the residence for an hour, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Shawn Stauffer, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after shoving another person during an argument in the 300 block of West Orange Street around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jose Rafael Colon-Alvarado, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after repeatedly contacting and harassing a person in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane through Facebook messages over a three-week period in January and February, police said. Colon-Alvarado, who is prohibited from contacting the person through a protection from abuse order, also attempted to contact and harass the victim’s current significant other, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Lyndsay A. Gall, 40, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and a drug violation after crashing in the 1100 block of Manheim Pike at 9:18 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said. Gall, who was intoxicated at the time and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, had a juvenile in the vehicle at the time, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kim D. Buzzendore, 45, of Columbia, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after she was seen on security footage stealing $1,148 worth of prescription medication from a Walmart Pharmacy at 2030 Fruitville Pike where she worked between Feb. 10 and 14, police said.

Manor Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANOR TWP.: Riley S. Erb, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after slashing the tire of a vehicle in the 500 block of Capri Road, causing about $200 in damage, on Feb. 2, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Camilo Suarez, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after shoving a person during an argument in the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard at 8:27 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

PENN TWP.: Two residents of the 300 block of Cedar Hollow were scammed out of $2,900 after purchasing a utility trailer on Facebook Marketplace at 2:46 p.m. on Feb. 25 and then never receiving their purchase, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

WARWICK TWP.: A home in the 300 block of Regents Drive was struck by an air rifle pellet at 10:08 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said. The homeowner followed a vehicle driving away from the scene into Manheim Township, encountering three people in hoodies who sped away and struck his vehicle, causing minor damage, police said. The air rifle was later found covered in dirt in the 100 block of West Woods Drive at 6:24 a.m. on Feb. 20, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: An unidentified thief stole a combined $435.63 worth of flashlights and batteries from Paul B. Hardware at 50 Wood Corner Road around 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

PENN TWP.: Julie Lynn Mascia, 51, of Manheim, was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft after stealing a combined $260.27 in merchandise from a Weis Markets store at 75 Doe Run Road in multiple thefts between Nov. 20 and Dec. 31, police said.

PENN TWP.: Jon Jay Hartl, 69, of Manheim, was charged with retail theft after stealing a combined $190.64 in merchandise from a Weis Markets store at 75 Doe Run Road in multiple thefts between Sept. 10 and Jan. 24, police said.

VANDALISM

PENN TWP.: A vehicle was struck with an unknown item, shattering the windshield, in the 300 block of West Sun Hill Road at 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, police said. There is only circumstantial evidence that the vehicle was struck by a pellet or BB gun, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: A woman believed her vehicle was keyed while it was parked outside a Giant store at 1008 Lititz Pike sometime before 10:36 a.m. on Feb. 25, police said. Investigators reviewed images that showed the vehicle had not been keyed, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

THEFT

STRASBURG: Bobbi Lee Unger, 22, of Gardners, was charged with five counts of retail theft after stealing items in multiple incidents at Rutter’s Farm Store at 405 Historic Drive before Feb. 8, police said.

STRASBURG: Miguel Angel Vasquez III, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of retail theft after stealing items in multiple incidents at Rutter’s Farm Store at 405 Historic Drive before Feb. 10, police said.