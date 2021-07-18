Columbia Borough police
THEFT
COLUMBIA: An unknown thief stole a catalytic converter and a “Y” pipe, valued at a combined $1,300, from a van in the 400 block of South Front Street sometime before 8:45 a.m. on July 14, police said.
East Hempfield police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown vandal slashed all four tires of a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Mayfair Drive sometime between 10 p.m. on July 5 and 8 a.m. on July 6, police said.
FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: James Andrew Strube, 25, of Columbia, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after he failed to yield to officers and fled the scene when police attempted to pull him over in the 3400 block of Nolt Road at 11:37 a.m. on July 10, police said.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Rashawn Haliek Melendez, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found with a stolen iPad in his possession at the Red Carpet Inn at 2101 Columbia Avenue on July 6, police said.
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Diego Brito-Gonzelez, 20, of Harrisburg, was charged with theft after removing cash from a wallet in an unsecured locket at Spooky Nook Sports at 2913 Spooky Nook Road on July 3, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $5,200 Trilithic signal strength meter, used for measuring the strength of radio frequency waves, from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Swarr Run Road sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 8, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief removed $700 in cash and tools from two vehicles and deflated two tires and damaged a tire valve stem in the 300 block of Church Street sometime between 9 p.m. on July 9 and 3 p.m. on July 10, police said.
Lititz Borough police
THEFT
LITITZ: An unknown thief stole three sections of a pressure washer hose from the front of a residence in the 200 block of Swarthmore Drive sometime between 10 p.m. on July 14 and 7 a.m. on July 15, police said.
Manheim Township police
INVASION OF PRIVACY
MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man entered a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike and began following a teenage girl around the store, at one point crouching down and holding his phone underneath a dressing room door as the girl was changing clothes, at 5:21 p.m. on July 15, police said. The man hastily fled the store using a fire exit door after the girl noticed him and screamed, police said. The man was last seen driving away in a white pickup truck, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
CLAY TWP.: William Lee Dobell, 57, of Akron, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after calling and sending text messages to a person in the 100 block of Lilly Drive in violation of a protection from abuse order at 8:15 a.m. on July 12, police said.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE
PENN TWP.: A 2017 Audi A4 that had been reported stolen by police in Danbury, Connecticut, was recovered and impounded at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 10:39 a.m. on July 14, police said.
Pequea Township police
ASSAULT
PEQUEA TWP.: Deanna Stuckman, 32, of Pequea Township, was charged with simple assault after striking a 31-year-old man in the head with a frying pan during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of West Kendig Road around 6 p.m. on June 30, police said. The man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEQUEA TWP.: Devine Culbreth, 22, of Pequea Township, was charged with disorderly conduct after standing in front of her apartment in the first block of Hamels Court and yelling at an unknown man while brandishing and pointing a shotgun, alarming neighbors, around 8 p.m. on July 3, police said. The man fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. Culbreth was also found to have had an active arrest warrant for simple assault from a previous incident, police said.
THEFT
PEQUEA TWP.: A 2016 Ford Fusion was stolen om the Penn Grant Commons development on River Birch Drive sometime during the night of July 13-14, police said.