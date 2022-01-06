Columbia Borough police

CRASH

COLUMBIA: A house and vehicle in the 100 block of Cedar Street were struck by what is believed to be a red Ford Mustang at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. The Mustang, believed to have sustained damage to its front and rear end, then fled the scene, last seen heading toward North 3rd Street, police said.

COLUMBIA: An unidentified driver crashed into another vehicle in the 200 block of Cherry Street at 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, causing considerable damage, then fled the scene without stopping, police said. The striking vehicle, a gray early-2000s Mercedes sedan, sustained front end damage and then continued west along Cherry Street before turning north on Second Street, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

COLUMBIA: Several shots were fired in the first block of South 8th Street around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. Officers found three 9mm shell casings in the road, but were unable to find any damage on nearby vehicles and buildings, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Ismael Lopez Jr., 26, of Columbia, was charged with theft after he was seen removing the license plate from a vehicle in the 200 block of Lawrence Street around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said. Lopez then demanded the license plate’s owner give him money in order to get it back, police said.

Lancaster city police

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Berrell Michael Heckstall, 37, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and a drug violation after choking a woman, then repeatedly punching her in the head as she was lying on the ground, during a domestic disturbance on West Vine Street at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Paul I. Black, 38, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault and intimidation of a victim after injuring a woman, then taking her phone and preventing her from calling help during a domestic disturbance on Pennwick Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 2, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Peter August Heisterkamp, 32, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two other offenses after crashing into a utility pole at Franklin and Prospect roads at 8:28 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said. Heisterkamp, who had an open container of beer in the front seat of his vehicle, had a BAC of 0.316% at the time of the crash, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Benjamin J. Seaman, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing at Columbia Avenue and South Centerville Road at 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 30, police said. Seaman, who was determined to be under the influence of multiple controlled substances and later refused to provide a blood sample, was seen driving erratically just before the crash, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Kayla Jade Lapham, 24, of Willow Street, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and a drug violation after attempting to attack people with a knife and threatening another person in the third block of West Main Street around 8 p.m. on Dec. 25, police said. Several of the people suffered bleeding to their fingers and arms, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Ronald James Himelwright, 28, of Mount Joy, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after pushing a woman down multiple times and then punching her in the mouth during an argument in the 300 block of South Angle Street around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, police said.

THEFT

MOUNT JOY: Carolyn A. Morgan, 44, of Mount Joy, was charged with 24 counts of retail theft after stealing $1,019.68 worth of merchandise from a borough business during two dozen separate incidents between Oct. 15 and Dec. 17, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PENN TWP.: Brayden Maque Bomberger, 21, address unknown, was charged with disorderly conduct after threating to harm another person at Manheim Shopping Center at 75 Doe Run Road at 3:16 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

WARWICK TWP.: Micah James Moraga, 21, of Lititz, was charged with indecent exposure and harassment after he was seen exposing himself to a woman while sitting on a bench in the 400 block of North Oak Street at 11:12 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

MARIETTA: Gregory Lawrence Hess, 35, of Marietta, was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief after assaulting a woman while children were present in an apartment in the first block of West Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police said.

West Earl Township police

BURGLARY

AKRON: Eli Omar Mendez-Garcia, 37, of Reading, was charged with burglary, robbery, simple assault and theft after attempting to force his way into a woman’s residence on Miller Road at 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. Mendez-Garcia followed the woman home after a party, then struck her in the face, causing her to flee, police said. The woman returned to find Mendez-Garcia had taken the keys to her house and vehicle from inside her residence and fled, police said.