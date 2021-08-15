Columbia Borough police

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

COLUMBIA: Eric Scott Bowers, 35, of York, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, driving with a suspended license and two other traffic violations after officers found him and another person passed out inside a vehicle at a stop sign at Walnut and Third streets at 5:02 p.m. on July 15, police said. Bowers sped away in the vehicle upon waking up, against officers orders, nearly striking two officers and several vehicles, police said.

VANDALISM COLUMBIA: Two children were seen throwing rocks at a vehicle belonging to a business in the 600 block of Florence Street, causing damage to the windshield and hood, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5, police said. Lititz Borough police CRASH LITITZ: A tree branch fell and struck a vehicle in the first block of East Front Street at 10:23 p.m. on July 17, police said. The 45-year-old driver inside was uninjured, and the vehicle did not require towing, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT LANCASTER TWP.: Austin Riley Weaver, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after pushing a person several times, then pinning them between a door and wall and picking them up, during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 300 block of South West End Avenue at 2:31 p.m. on Aug. 11, police said. Weaver continued to shove and grab the person until they were propelled to the floor, landing face down, and causing injury, police said. DISORDERLY CONDUCT MANHEIM TWP.: Oscar Villaman-Quevedo, 22, and Bryam Menendez-Goire, 20, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after engaging in a physical fight at Park City Diner at 884 Plaza Boulevard at 2:47 a.m. on Aug. 9, police said. The fight alarmed others inside the restaurant, who called 911, police said. DUI MANHEIM TWP.: Shukuru Safari, 32, of Littiz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 1200 block of Lititz Pike at 4:18 p.m. on July 28, police said. Safari refused chemical testing, but admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said.

FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown woman withdrew $8,500 from an account at a BB&T Bank at 1676 Oregon Pike, purporting to be a customer of the bank, at 10 a.m. on July 24, police said. The woman then fled the bank after obtaining the money, police said.

HARASSMENT MANHEIM TWP.: Roberto I. Dominguez III, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after pushing another person and throwing a phone charger at their head during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 1300 block of Crown Avenue at 12:31 p.m. on Aug. 9, police said. MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher A. Yunginger, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after pushing another person during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 800 block of Pleasure Road at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 10, police said. INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Shaquin Roane, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he contacted a protected person by telephone and text message at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man stole $507.63 in paint tubes from a Hobby Lobby at 2074 Fruitville Pike at 2:17 p.m. on July 26, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Tammy Lee Davis, 52, of Leola, was charged with theft and scattering rubbish after she was seen stealing decorative items from the exterior of Leveled Up Luxe Rental at 1521 Lititz Pike around 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, police said. Davis was also seen dumping trash outside the business, police said. MANHEIM TWP.: Troy Anthony Scott, 33, and Toni Lynn Manning, 45, both of Lancaster, were charged with retail theft after they were seen taking $347.95 worth of merchandise from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 8:03 p.m. on Aug. 8, police said. MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a rabbit cage from a residence in the 100 block of Delp Road around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Sheree L. Warner, 62, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats after threatening a person with a knife in the 800 block of Church Street around 1 p.m. on July 30, police said.

New Holland police DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES NEW HOLLAND: Gregory John Stefan Jr., 51, of Conscohocken, was charged with deceptive business practices and theft by deception after selling a $4,894 customized granite headstone in September 2020 and not delivering it by the delivery date, police said. The customer attempted to contact Stefan through an attorney but was unsuccessful, police said. DUI NEW HOLLAND: George Lazrovitch, 62, of Gap, was charged with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and a summary traffic offense after nearly striking a pedestrian who was walking alongside Peters Road at 8:27 p.m. on Aug. 8, police said. Lazrovitch, who refused field sobriety tests and a BAC test, was seen speeding and crossing over the lines of Diller Avenue multiple times, police said. Northern Lancaster County Regional police DUI PENN TWP.: Joshua Michael Tudor Sr., 36, of Sparrows Point, Maryland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after striking a parked car in the 6000 block of Bayberry Avenue on June 5, police said. Tudor had a BAC of 0.081%, police said. Susquehanna Regional police ASSAULT MARIETTA: Terry Lynn Crider, 55, of Marietta, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after punching a person in the back of the head and face for an unknown reason in a parking lot in the first block of South Gay Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 10, police said. The person sustained minor injuries including a chipped tooth and damaged prescription glasses, police said.