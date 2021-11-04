Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Justin Seth Ingraham, 25, of New Holland, was charged with disorderly conduct after becoming aggressive toward other patrons at a business in the 100 block of South 4th Street at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 13, police said. Ingraham, who refused to talk to officers, became unconscious as he was led into a police car and was taken away in an ambulance, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A $150 boy’s Huffy bicycle was stolen from a yard in the 200 block of South 5th Street at 7:54 p.m. on Oct. 30, police said. Two juvenile boys were seen loitering and prowling in the area and stole the bike, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified woman was seen stealing more than $550 worth of merchandise from a Weis Market at 1603 Lincoln Highway East by concealing items in reusable store bags around 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9, police said. The woman was accompanied by three children who helped her load the stolen items before leaving in a sedan, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: More than $200 worth of Red Bull energy drinks were stolen from a Weis Market at 1603 Lincoln Highway East around 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 18, police said. An unidentified man was seen leaving with the Red Bull as the passenger in a Toyota sedan, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Twelve pairs of sunglasses valued at a combined $3,900 were stolen by an unidentified thief from a Sunglass Hut store in Tanger Outlets between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

VANDALISM

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Four unidentified men created a disturbance, then threw a bottle of wine against the floor, causing it to shatter, inside a Sheetz at 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, police said. Wine and shards of glass were spread across the store, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A 15-year-old bicyclist struck a moving car after failing to yield the right-of-way to traffic at a West Orange Street and Campus Drive at 7:46 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said. The bicyclist was evaluated at the scene but was not transported to a hospital, and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A window on the first floor of a residence in the 100 block of Forney Drive was shot with air rifle around 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, police said. The resident heard a loud noise at that time, but did not realize the window had been shot until 10:36 a.m. on Oct. 30, police said. A second resident nearby in the 500 block of Kissell Hill Road also discovered their window had been shot with an air rifle at 8:06 a.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Amanda L. Tokar, 32, of New Holland , was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the first block of Arrowhead Drive at 10:34 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said. Tokar, who had a BAC of 0.196%, left the lane of travel and struck an unoccupied parked car, then rolled over, causing both vehicles to be towed from the scene, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Anye C. Bonner-Brown, 18, and Aaliyah L. Davis, 18, both of Lancaster, were charged with simple assault after striking a person in the head with an empty glass bottle, injuring their face, neck and head, during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: A piece of concrete was thrown at a window in the 1200 block of Clark Street, causing it to shatter and causing $150 in damage at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Samantha L. Bell, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after she was seen shouting and yelling obscenities after being told to stop at House of Pasta at 1110 Millersville Pike at 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 18, police said. Bell was drunk at the time, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Charles W. Russell, 53, of Sinking Spring, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at Route 222 North near mile marker 32.2 at 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 26, police said. Russell had a BAC of 0.219% at the time, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Igor V. Georgievskiy, 42, of Jermyn, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 200 block of Eden Road at 12:59 a.m. on Oct. 30, police said. Georgievskiy had a BAC of 0.141% at the time, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Ja’ir C. Ellis, 18, of Conestoga, was charged with harassment after touching another person with both of his hands, causing them to feel uncomfortable, at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 14, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Credit and debit cards were stolen from the inside of an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Bracken Drive sometime between 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 2:59 a.m. on Oct. 21, police said. An unidentified man was later seen on surveillance footage using one of the stolen debit cards to make a fraudulent purchase at a Turkey Hill store at 2:59 a.m. the same day, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Mariana Estrella Santiago, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing $547.87 worth of merchandise from a Weis Market at 1204 Millersville Pike at 4:17 p.m. on Oct. 25, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two fire extinguishers worth a combined $670 were stolen from Shoppers at Bloomfield at 245 Bloomfield Drive sometime between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, police said. One of the fire extinguishers was discharged before the thief left, causing damage to the business, police said.

Manor Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANOR TWP.: Davyn Terrero, 22, no fixed address, was charged with criminal mischief after smashing a pumpkin and an alligator planter at a residence in the 2600 block of Valley Drive sometime on Oct. 19, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Chandler Elliot Horn, 23, of Millersville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after striking another vehicle in the 300 block of Knollwood Road, then continuing without stopping, at 3:41 a.m. on Oct. 16, police said. Horn, who had a BAC of 0.20%, was found in the 100 block of Knollwood Road after officers followed an oil trail from the crash, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Teakesha Ginnail Kabani, 43, of Virginia, was charged with firearm not to be carried without a license after she was found with a 9mm handgun in the cupholder of her vehicle during a traffic stop at Columbia and Yale avenues at 12:32 a.m. on Oct. 16, police said. Kabani does not have a concealed carry license, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

MANOR TWP.: Aaron S. Wacker, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, driving without insurance and two other traffic violations after admitting to purchasing a stolen 2004 Honda at Millersville Rad and West Ridge Drive at 6:39 a.m. on Oct. 12, police said. Wacker told officers he had purchased the vehicle but did not make a proper title transfer, left the registration plates on the vehicle when he bought it, was driving with a suspended license and could not provide proof of insurance, police said.

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Steele Christian Wiedrich, 31, who is homeless, was charged with defiant trespass after refusing to leave a residence in the 100 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle, where he had previously been told to leave, at 7:35 a.m. on Oct. 11, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

PENN TWP.: Donald Eugene Greiner III, 36, of Lititz, was charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property after crashing with another vehicle in the 1000 block of Mountain Road and then fleeing the scene at 2:07 p.m. on Oct. 27, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WARWICK TWP.: A window to a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was smashed in front of a residence in the 600 block of Woodcrest Avenue at 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 1, police said. Glass was found along the residence’s driveway and inside the vehicle, police said.

DISTURBANCE

EAST PETERSBURG: Loud Christian worship music was heard coming from the backyard of a residence in the 5800 block of Lemon Street at 10:21 p.m. on Oct. 30, disturbing neighbors, police said. The homeowners told officers they were hosting a youth group worship session and were singing music, police said.

FORGERY

PENN TWP.: Katlynn Nicole Bush, 19, address unknown, was charged with forgery after she was found with counterfeit currency, drugs and drug paraphernalia insider her vehicle during a traffic stop in the first block of Fairview Road at 11:41 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. Bush, who was initially stopped for a vehicle code violation, was also found to have outstanding warrants, police said.

FRAUD

EAST PETERBURG: A caller convinced a resident in the 2000 block of Edgemont Drive to purchase 33 $500 Target gift cards and provide him with the numbers on the cards to be protected from international computer hackers at 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said. The resident was scammed out of $16,500, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

PENN TWP.: A resident in the 400 block of South Main Street received numerous calls from Facebook Messenger from an unknown person with a foreign accent pretending to be “her friend Richard” on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, police said. The calls came through the Facebook Messenger application on her phone, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: A pocketknife and cash were stolen from a vehicle in the first block of Clay School Road around 9:06 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

BURGLARY

SALISBURY TWP.: A $369 rifle and ammunition were stolen from a residence on Pequea Avenue sometime between 9:09 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 8:21 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said. The residence showed signs of forced entry, police said.