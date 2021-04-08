East Earl Township police

BURGLARY

EAST EARL TWP.: William Curtis McMichael, 34, of Denver, was charged with burglary, terroristic threats and two counts of assault after entering a residence in the 1500 block of Main Street and threatening to assault the occupants with a baseball bat at around 7:45 p.m. on April 2, police said.

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Jeremy E. Taylor, 38, of East Earl, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after driving his vehicle into a cemetery in the 1600 block of Center Church Road at around 8:20 p.m. on April 3, police said.

Lancaster police

VANDALISM

LANCASTER: Jessie Ezekiel Martinez, 24, of Lancaster Township, was charged with institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct and 10 counts of propulsion of missiles onto a roadway after he was seen throwing stones onto the 100 block of South Prince Street at around 2:30 p.m. on March 20, police said. Martinez was seen taking the stones from nearby Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and throwing them onto both of the road’s lanes of travel, causing multiple cars to slow down, stop or drive around the obstructions, police said.

West Earl Township police

DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED STRUCTURE

WEST EARL TWP.: Andrew G. Hogberg, 33, of West Earl Township, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of reckless endangerment and a drug charge after accidentally shooting himself in the hand at his residence on Marlene Way at 7:24 p.m. on March 29, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Gabriel Ruiz, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation after lifting a woman off the ground and slamming her onto the floor of a residence in the first block of North Plum Street at 10:18 a.m. on April 7, police said. Ruiz then squeezed the woman by the throat until she began coughing and gagging, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Nora Koon, of West Chester, was charged with retail theft after taking more than $400 worth of groceries and miscellaneous items from a Giant grocery store at 1008 Lititz Pike where she was employed between Dec. 26 and March 14, police said.