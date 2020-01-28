East Cocalico Township police
DUI
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Connor T. Pekarek, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of DUI following a single vehicle crash on the 300 block of Hill Road, on Dec. 13, 2019. Policy say Pekarek had a blood alcohol concentration of .08, the legal limit, and a high levels of marijuana.
East Lampeter Township police
DUI
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Derek Huskins, 41, of Narvon, was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license following traffic stop on the 2400 block of New Holland Pike on Jan. 24, police said.
STRANGULATION
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Brian Kline, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after a domestic incident on the first block of South Eastland Drive on Jan. 25. Kline grabbed his victim’s throught and choked her, causing injury, police said. He fled the scene but was later located in Clay Township and taken into custody.
Lancaster Bureau of Police
ILLEGAL FIREARM POSSESSION
LANCASTER: Deequan Norris, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with felony counts criminal trespass, and two counts of illegal firearm possession. Norris was inside a condemned home. Norris attempted to flee from an officer and shot himself in the leg while trying to retrieve a firearm from his waistband, police said.
Lititz Borough police
DUI
LITITZ: Tyler Ray Martin, 27, of Lititz, was charged with DUI following a police response to the intersection of West Seventh Street and South Broad Street for a motorist asleep. Martin submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of .125%, above the legal limit of .08%.
LITITZ: Hakiem Jarod Brackbill, 29, of Newmanstown, was charged with DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and roadways laned for traffic following a traffic stop on the 700 block of South Broad Street on Dec. 28, police said. Following the traffic stop, Brackbill submitted to a blood test, which later showed positive results for marijuana, police said.
FLEE OR ELUDE AN OFFICER
LITITZ: Steven S. Stoltzfus, 30, of Lititz, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, operation of a vehicle without certificate of inspection, operation of a vehicle without evidence of emissions inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle stemming from an attempted traffic stop on Jan. 20. Police said an officer tried to pull Stoltzfus over but he made numerous turns and fled for several blocks before finally stopping.
THEFT
LITITZ: Mario W. Saccucci, 34, of Lititz was charged with theft of property lost or mislaid after an incident at Weis Markets on South Broad Street on Dec. 28, 2019. Video surveillance showed Saccucci, an employee of the grocery store, removing cash and gift cards from a wallet of another person.
Manor Township police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANOR TWP.: Dennis Comeau, 30, was charged Jan. 21 after violating a trespass notice issued Jan. 20 for a home on the 1800 block of Hemlock Road, police said.
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Cory Elliot, Jr., 19, was charged with single counts of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia and careless driving after police responded to a call of a vehicle accident on the intersection of Millersville Road and Charlestown Road on Jan. 20, police said.
MANOR TWP.: Scott W. Hall, 30, of Washington Borough, was charged after police responded to a vehicle accident with entrapment. Hall struck a pole on the 1400 block of Water Street. A blood test was sent to a Pennsylvania State Police laboratory and yielded a blood alcohol content of .287%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.
Manheim Township police
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MANHEIM TWP.: Dave Dwayne Hunter, 27, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment following a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Blue Jay Drive on New Years Day. During an altercation, Hunter unlawfully entered a home, grabbed a victim by the hair and knocked them to the ground, police said. Hunter fled the home and remains at-large. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.
RETAIL THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Jose Miguel Colon-Espada, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with felony retail theft after stealing nearly $140 energy drinks from the Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, on Jan. 13, police said. Colon-Espada is at-large and a warrant is out for his arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.
Millersville Borough police
DUI
MILLERSVILLE: Connor Paul Taraborelli, 28, of Port Deposit, MD, was charged with DUI after hitting a utility pole on Blue Rock Road on Dec. 14, police said.
Strasburg Borough police
DRUGS
STRASBURG: Davon Darius Pack, 18, of Ronks, was charged with single counts of possessing drugs, drug paraphernalia, an inspection violation, and no rear lights following an incident on the 200 block of Georgetown Road on Jan. 25, police said.