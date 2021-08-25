East Earl Township police

ASSAULT

EAST EARL TWP.: A juvenile was charged with simple assault after assaulting a person at Overly’s Grove Park around 8:40 p.m. on July 13, police said.

Lancaster police

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

LANCASTER CITY: Lineda Moise, 22, and Alicia Marie Lalaj, 25, both of Lancaster, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to the YWCA woman’s shelter at 110 North Lime Street for three children, ages 1, 1 and 3, who were left unsupervised in two separate rooms between 10 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 2:36 a.m. on Aug. 21, according to police. Moise, who is charged with two felony counts, and Lalaj, who’s charged with one felony, told officers they left their children sleeping in their respective rooms so they could go out drinking, police said. Both women said another resident was supposed to “keep an ear out if the children started crying,” police said.

Manheim Borough police

ASSAULT

RAPHO TWP.: Andrew Ryan Bales, 31, of Rapho Township, was charged with simple assault, dangerous burning and criminal mischief after grabbing a woman by the neck and pushing her to the ground at a residence in the 1100 block of Mount Joy Road at 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said. Bales then took the woman’s clothes and set them on fire on a charcoal grill about six feet away from the residence, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown woman stole a wallet from a woman eating lunch at a Panera Bread at 2092 Fruitville Pike at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, police said. The woman was later seen using credit cards from the stolen wallet to make $928.81 in fraudulent purchases at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Jolene Joy Horst, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after trying to throw a cell phone at an officer, then punching the officer and resisting arrest during an incident in the 600 block of Capri Road at 7:09 p.m. on Aug. 17, police said. Officers were called to the scene because Horst wanted to go to the hospital, though it was determined that she did not need medical attention, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WARWICK TWP.: Amy Ondeck, age unknown, of Manheim, was charged with disorderly conduct after she was found causing a disturbance with a group of people on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Cardinal Road at 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 20, police said. Ondeck, who was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, refused to leave the area and failed to cooperate with officers, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Cynthia Melanie Goodman, 64, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence and related offenses after striking several mailboxes on Green Acre Road near West Orange Street and then fleeing the area at 9:06 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said. Officers later found Goodman, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Disma Ferrante, age unknown, of Winsor, was charged with driving under the influence and related charges after crashing into the rear of another vehicle at Route 501 and Owl Hill Road and then fleeing the scene at 4:23 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said. Ferrante, who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was then seen entering the parking lot of a Weis in Lititz where he struck a second vehicle and fled again, police said. Officers later found Ferrante on East Millport Road, police said.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

EAST PETERSBURG: A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck while crossing Main Street and State Street at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The pedestrian was struck by a Jeep SUV, which sustained minor front end damage, and was then transported to Lancaster General Hospital, police said. The vehicle’s 23-year-old driver, who was uninjured, made a sharp left turn onto Main Street when she struck the pedestrian, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

VANDALISM

CLAY TWP.: An unknown vandal entered the Blue Bell Laundry at 2002 West Main Street and smashed the lock on the charge machine sometime between 6:55 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, police said. A Dodge Dakota was seen on surveillance footage pulling into the parking lot from northbound Route 322 at 7:55, after which a man was seen entering the building and trying to force the dollar bill change machine’s lock for several minutes, police said. The man returned to the car with his head covered by a hoodie and carrying a tool bag, then placed a chair under the security camera and covered the lens with black tape, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

ASSAULT

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Evan Aitken, 25, who is homeless, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after striking an officer in the face and kicking twice in the torso at Kendig Square at 2600 Willow Street Pike at 1:48 a.m. on Aug. 24, police said. Aitken attempted to flee, but was forced onto the ground where he continued to resist arrest until officers used a stun gun, police said.