East Cocalico Township police

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DENVER: Michael Galbreath, 41, of Stevens, was charged with criminal trespass and driving under the influence after entering a residential garage in the 600 block of South 6th Street and damaging items inside at 4:58 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said. Galbreath, who had previously been told he was not allowed on the property, was later pulled over in the 2500 block of North Reading Road at 8:21 p.m. with a BAC of 0.110%, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: John Reheard, 37, of Wrightsville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, two drug violations and multiple summary traffic violations after crashing on Centerville Road near Route 30 on May 14, police said.

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: David F. Kitching, 47, was charged with access device fraud after using a company-issued gas card to purchase gasoline for himself at 10:19 a.m. on Aug. 25, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A wallet was taken from a purse at Modern Spa and Nails at 2200 Embassy Drive sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Diego J. Brito-Gonzalez, 21, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after taking cash from a wallet that was in a locker at Spooky Nook Sports at 2913 Spooky Nook Road at 10:28 a.m. on Aug. 25, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A man was seen removing trash from a dumpster and placing it on the ground in the first block of West Main Street at 5:57 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said. Officers had the man return the trash to the dumpster, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A resident arrived at their home in the 100 block of Raspberry Lane to find a door open at their residence at 7:43 p.m. on Aug. 18, police said. Officers checked the residence and found everything in order, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A window air conditioning unit was stolen from the sidewalk in front of a residence in the first block of East Maple Street around 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 27, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

EAST PETERSBURG: An unknown fraudster opened a checking and savings account in the name of a Debra Avenue resident sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, then deposited $250 and overdrew the account by $100, police said. The resident was unaware of the fraud until she received a debit card and two notices from the bank, police said. The accounts were then closed by the bank, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Sharon Marie Aievoli, 53, of East Petersburg, was charged with retail theft after taking multiple items valued at more than $230 through the self-checkout of a Weis Markets at 75 Doe Run Road between Feb. 19 and July 18, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Two male juveniles removed three cellphones valued at a combined $2,499.98 from a display stand at a T-Mobile at 820 Lititz Pike and ran out of the store on foot toward a nearby Target store at 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Elliot Richard Peters, 40, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft and two drug charges after stealing multiple items valued at more than $200 from an Auto Zone at 812 Lititz Pike where he was employed on Aug. 30, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $16,500 2019 Honda Civic which had been reported stolen by police in Irvington, New Jersey was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 12:53 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said.